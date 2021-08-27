5 RiMS Racing Review: Bike Riding at Its Best (PC)

Restored 1988 BMW R100GS Is the Quintessential Adventure Bike of Your Dreams

When the R100GS is your weapon of choice, no obstacle shall stop you in your tracks. 18 photos



Well, what if we told you that a 1988 MY



At approximately 3,750 spins per minute, a respectable torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be fed to the rear 17-inch wheel. Ultimately, the Bavarian is capable of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, while its top speed is rated at a healthy 112 mph (181 kph).



Moreover, the bike you’re seeing here was subjected to an array of tasteful modifications under current ownership. Its original exhaust system has been discarded to make room for an aftermarket alternative, while the instrumentation was replaced with Siebenrock componentry. The seller went as far as overhauling several other items, including the front brake setup, forks and Bing carbs.



Lastly, the tires, battery and fork tubes have all been removed in favor of higher-spec goodies. This untarnished R100GS is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer, with a top bid of just 6,000 bucks. Those of you who wish to best that will have to visit the BaT platform before Monday evening, when the online auction will reach its conclusion.

