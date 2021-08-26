Speed Yellow F80 BMW M3 Competition Would Make for One Seriously Epic Taxi

Earlier this year, we put together a top 5 for BMW’s best-looking M Sport sedans, and the F30 3 Series came out on top in what was without a doubt the world's most objective article. Alright, maybe it wasn't all that objective, but I’d wager that if you already like the look of a 3 Series model equipped with the M Sport package, then you’ll love the F80 M3.
Speaking of which, we just found one through BMW Abu Dhabi and it features a really interesting configuration. It’s a 2018 M3 Competition with just 290 miles (469 km) on the clock. It’s wearing BMW Individual Speed Yellow and is drenched in M Performance parts to the point where it looks like it genuinely belongs on a racetrack, or in the movie Taxi blasting through the streets of Marseille.
Speed Yellow is definitely an acquired taste, but if you don’t dislike vibrant colors and you have 320,000 AED ($87,000) laying around, you might just consider this car. By the way, here's that top 5 I mentioned before, in case you were curious.
Here are some of its most important specs. It has an alarm system, warning triangle... OK just kidding. Here we go: High-Beam assist, Competition package, high-gloss Shadowline trim, M carbon ceramic brakes (hence the gold calipers), Comfort Access system, Lane Change Warning, Head-up display, adaptive M suspension, Harman/Kardon surround sound system, cruise control with braking function, M Anthracite headliner and loads more.
Basically, it’s got everything you could ever want in an F80 M3. Again, the only thing that might turn certain buyers off is the color. But hey, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
As for what it can do once you exploit that 3.0-liter twin turbo straight-six engine, think 0-60 mph (97 kph) in under four seconds, courtesy of its 444 hp (450 ps). The Competition package also adds a revised electronic differential and stability control system, suspension upgrades and new front seats. Overall, this is one heck of a driver’s car.
