Renault Scenic 1.3 Turbo With 140 HP Flunks Acceleration Test

Back in December 2017, Renault announced new engines for the Scenic MPV. But we didn't expect the first 0 to 100 km/h acceleration test we find to be from Korea. 16 photos



It's not just a question of weight, but also the engine flywheel and the way the EDC twin-clutch automatic engages. I suppose the only ray of sunshine is that while Renault claims 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds, the car did it in 10.2 seconds here.



Under the hood is a 1,330cc turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which replaces the 1.2-liter and was co-developed with Daimler. In fact, you can already find it on the HP ).



Supposedly, the 1.3-liter takes cylinder coating technology from the GT-R, Bore Spray Coating, direct injection and dual variable valve timing (intake and exhaust).



"Significantly improved driving pleasure," is something promised in the press release, though we don't see it happening. And while these little gasoline engines are supposed to be alternatives to diesel, the fuel consumption gage shows 10.5 l/100km. 1.3-liter turbo in a 1.5-ton car - what do you expect?



Sure, you could make the argument that it was being driven hard, but we doubt reviewers were having a blast in this oversized vehicle before doing the acceleration test.



If you're not happy with the performance, there's also a 160 horsepower version with 270 Nm of torque that gets to 100 km/h in about 9.1 seconds, depending on spec. But there's always a catch. It costs €1,000 more to buy, and you can only have it on the top trim levels which cost more than €30,000. Still, it's not like you're spoiled for choice when it comes to fast, reasonably-priced family cars.



