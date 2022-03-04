Renault Pulls the Plug on the Talisman Mid-Size Car, Because It's Not a Crossover, Is It?

Another passenger car has lost the battle against crossovers and SUVs, with Renault quietly retiring the Talisman. The mid-size sedan was reportedly dropped at the end of February, and won’t be replaced at all, because such body styles are not profitable anymore.
The decision, highlighted by Motor1, was taken late last year, so it doesn’t come as a big surprise. And if you had any doubt about it, then all you have to do is check out some of Renault’s official websites, like the ones in France and Germany, and you will see that the Talisman is not listed at all, neither as a sedan nor a wagon.
According to CarSalesBase, the diamond brand sold 1,824 units of the Talisman in Europe in 2015, when they first launched it, and 34,344 the following year. In 2017, 32,163 units of the car were delivered, and another 19,784 and 16,405 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2020, the automaker parted ways with 8,025 examples.
Succeeding the Laguna, the Talisman was based on the Renault-Nissan CMF-C/D platform, shared with the Espace, Megane, Koleos, and Scenic, as well as the Nissan Sentra/Sylphy, Qashqai/Rogue Sport, X-Trail/Rogue, and Mitsubishi Outlander, among others. It was offered in two body styles, with an assortment of gasoline and diesel engines, as well as an LPG-powered variant, mated, depending on the configuration, to a six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed auto, seven-speed auto, or a CVT.
A rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Passat, Skoda Superb, Mazda6, Ford Mondeo, Opel/Vauxhall Insignia, and other mid-size cars sold in Europe, the Talisman is part of a dying breed. In case you forgot, the four-door Passat will reportedly be put to sleep for the new generation, the latest Mondeo won’t launch in the Old Continent, and the Insignia should be turned into a high-rider. On a more positive note, the mid-size sedan’s legacy is understood to be continued by the Superb, Mazda6, and Toyota Camry.
