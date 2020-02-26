2021 Renault Talisman Features 10.2” Digital Instrument Cluster, TCe 225 Engine

Also known as the Samsung SM6 in South Korea, the Renault Talisman was introduced in 2015 as the successor of the Laguna. Five years on, the mid-sized sedan and station wagon have been refreshed inside, outside, and under the skin rather extensively.
“Bold” is the best word to describe the styling, grabbing attention more than the Volkswagen Passat does and in a pleasant way to boot. The French touch is even more obvious with the Talisman Initiale Paris trim level, which also offers the best equipment available.
Aside from the full-LED headlights with chrome fittings, dynamic indicators, new colors for the paint, and wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches, Renault has also treated the mid-sizer to 10.2 inches of digital instrument cluster. Included in the Intens package, the customizable display is complemented by the 9.3-inch Easy Link multimedia system.
The touchscreen allows the driver and front passenger to control the DAB radio, mirror Android and iOS smartphones, use the satellite navigation, and turn up the volume of the 13-speaker Bose premium audio system with five sound presets. 4Control four-wheel steering is standard in the Talisman Initiale Paris, paired with adjustable dampers.
Also on the technological front, it’s worth mentioning that driver-assistance systems are rated at up to Level 2 autonomy. The Highway & Traffic Jam Companion is one of those systems, combining adaptive speed control and lane centering even on curved roads. Simply put, engaging this system regulates the speed from zero to 160 km/h automatically, stops and starts the Talisman automatically, and keeps a safe distance from the car up front.
The upcoming emissions regulations for 2021 have prompted Renault to make a few changes to the engine lineup as well. In addition to the 1.3-liter TCe 160 with 160 metric horsepower, customers on the Old Continent are treated to the TCe 225 and three turbo diesels with 1.7 and 2.0 liters of displacement, namely the Blue dCi 120, 160, and 200.
