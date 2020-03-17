Renault Talisman Coupe Rendering Proves Laguna Coupe Couldn't Have a Successor

The French make some of the best looking cars in Europe. Some of the ugliest too, but certainly ones that stand out against a sea of grey German paint. One seriously underrated modern classic is the Renault Laguna Coupe which went out of production in 2015.
It had everything people love about Volkswagen cars like the Golf R32 or the Passat CC - sexy shapes, frameless doors, turbocharged 2-liter engines, and even a V6. Renault tried to put its best foot forward with this flagship model, which had a trunk made out of composite materials which also looked like it had been designed by Aston Martin.
We cried when Renault replaced the Laguna with the Talisman. The new flagship came with much smaller engines and looked like it had been built to much lower standards for the Chinese market.
Now the Talisman is past the halfway mark in its life cycle and it's looking like no successor is planned, as crossovers have completely destroyed the mid-size sedan in Europe. If they do offer another model, it's going to be a crossover as well.
For a while, we still hoped that the Talisman would receive a coupe body to mirror that of the Laguna. But after seeing this rendering, we're glad Renault didn't try to make such a thing. X-Tomi made this rendering happen with the facelift version of the Talisman.
Just look at it, sitting there like an incompetent manager whose favorite part of the day is when the cafeteria opens! It's a shame because Renault still has the technology to make an excellent coupe, including a 300 horsepower 1.8-liter turbo engine.
I suppose the upside is that we got the A110 instead, but that coupe is a 2-seater that costs about twice as much as the Laguna. The market has changed, and we lost the 3-door Clio and Megane as well.
