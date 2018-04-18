autoevolution
 

Remote Controlled Star Wars Tie Fighter Can Fit a Full Grown Human Being

18 Apr 2018, 11:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
How would you feel showing up at a Star Wars convention not dressed as Chewbacca or C-3PO, but in style, as a Tie Fighter pilot? Not dressed like a pilot, but riding a Tie, that is.
17 photos
LEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story Set
That dream will come true for at least one Star Wars fan with some mad engineering skills, a guy named Allan Carver.

But everyone can have a shot at it, too. All one needs is some advanced welding knowledge, a big garage and a lot of spare time. Oh, and a pair or so of electric wheelchair motors.

The 2 meters tall (6.5 feet) Tie Fighter you see here is constructed out of a steel tube frame, covered with either L200 foam on the body or rigid insulation foam for the wings. It is powered by a Sabertooth dual-motor driver, controlled via a DX8 RC receiver.

The creator of the insane machine says it can achieve a top speed of 6 mph (10 km/h), but that’s really all you need to make a hell of an impression. Especially considering the fact that a 30-watt amplifier insures all the sound effects needed to go with the fighter from a galaxy far, far away.

The replica looks close enough to the real movie deal so that crowds go wild when laying eyes on it. The only things that look off on the Tie are the four wheels needed for it to go about. But we can overlook that.

“I didn’t want people to look at this and start picking it apart. I want people to look at this and go ‘That’s a TIE fighter,“’ Carver said according to The Globe and Mail. “The proportions are right, the details are close.”

One of the most shocking traits of the machine is that it can fit, in an apparently tiny round pod, a full-grown human being. Complete with a Darth Vader helmet. Just like in the video below.

Star Wars tie fighter replica
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Latest car models:
BMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeZenvo TSR-SZenvo TSR-S ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactKIA Kia (US)KIA Kia (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 