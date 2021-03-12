Rejected by Carmakers, Apple Turns to Plan B for the Apple Car Production

While Apple doesn’t say a word about it, everybody knows the company is working on an Apple Car, and according to people close to the matter, the project has reached the phase where the tech giant needs to find someone to build the vehicle.
But the talks with large carmakers have so far failed to come to a conclusion, with Apple previously discussing a potential Apple Car manufacturing deal with companies like Hyundai, Nissan, and possibly others.
There’s a good reason Apple wanted a traditional carmaker to build its EV: they have the necessary know-how and resources to do it, which would guarantee a smooth process for Apple’s first step in the automotive industry.
But at the same time, most carmakers have expressed concerns over a possible partnership with Apple, as many are afraid they could end up becoming just a contract manufacturer for a large company like Apple, with their image as stand-alone brands to eventually be hurt.
Since the chances of working with a traditional carmaker for the manufacturing of the Apple Car are dropping, the Cupertino-based firm is now turning to plan B: going for a contract manufacturer that would be able to build a vehicle according to its specifications and requirements.
And as per a recent report, two names the company is currently considering are Foxconn and Magna, though right now, the first seems to have bigger changes to eventually build the Apple Car. And it’s because Foxconn is at the moment Apple’s biggest partner for the manufacturing of the iPhone, and an Apple employee is quoted as saying the company has what it takes to always work according to all requirements.
In other words, Foxconn can build the Apple Car exactly the way Apple wants it to build, and this is the reason the Cupertino-based tech giant could eventually embrace this plan for its highly anticipated EV.
Needless to say, everything is still in the planning phase at this point, so take all the information with a healthy pinch of salt for the time being.
