Apple iDrive Rendering Is Not the iCar We’ve Been Waiting For

As one of the most prominent players in the technology market, Apple is no stranger to thinking outside of the box. In fact, this innovative approach made it the giant it is today and the one that will open up new avenues for growth.
Rumors about a car developed by Apple have been around for a long time. It was in 2014 when the company got involved with something that would come to be called Project Titan, an endeavor meant to create an electric car the likes of which the world had never seen.
Since then, we’ve been through a rumor rollercoaster surrounding this subject, elevating what we also know as the Apple Car to legend status even before it hits the road. The latest development on this front is the unconfirmed news of Hyundai being tapped by Apple to manufacture the vehicle.
But the reality is nobody really knows what takes place over in Cupertino in this respect. There seems to be a general consensus 2024 is the year when we’ll get to see this four-wheeled wonder, and that is fueling a flood of speculation on how it could look and what tech and what hardware it could pack.
The latest take on the subject comes from British leasing company Vanarama, who thought to show the world a possible interpretation of the Apple Car.
iDrive is how the Brits call their creation, which is a very sleek-looking contraption boasting two almost invisible doors, no front grille (thus hinting it is an electric vehicle), and large Apple logos up front and at the center of the full wheels.
We are not given any indication on the performance of the electric drivetrain, but we are told this imaginary iDrive could pack all the technology rumored for it over the years, including a connection to the iOS ecosystem.
An interesting idea Vanarama hints at is that Apple could follow the same path it takes to sell the other products it makes. That would include yearly releases of new variants of the iDrive to keep people on their toes and the money flowing. Not exactly what we'd like in a car...
