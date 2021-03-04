After Apple and Xiaomi, Another Tech Giant Might Be Planning an Electric Car

Tech giants are slowly but surely expanding in the automotive market, and after Apple and Xiaomi, both of which are already exploring launching their own electric vehicles, another big name in the industry is believed to be at least considering building a car.
It’s Huawei, the Chinese tech behemoth that’s been struggling lately due to the sanctions in the United States and which forbid the company from using products created by American firms.
According to a recent finding, Huawei has been granted patents for a series of EV-related technologies, including an electric drive system. One patent also mentions an electric vehicle, though, for the time being, it’s not yet clear if Huawei plans to launch its very own car or just step into the automotive industry by supplying the necessary software and some EV components for other companies.
Needless to say, Huawei’s expansion in the car business isn’t necessarily surprising, especially because more and more tech giants are currently exploring such a long-term plan.
Apple is the biggest name to do this, as the Cupertino-based tech giant is already working on an autonomous electric vehicle that could see the daylight by 2024 or 2025. Apple has already reached out to a series of traditional carmakers to manufacture its vehicle, including Hyundai, Nissan, and others, but an agreement is yet to be reached.
In the meantime, Xiaomi too is exploring this ambitious expansion, and it’s believed the company could work together with a Chinese firm on building its very own EV that would at one point compete against the Apple Car.
At this point, none of these tech giants planning to step into the car industry have confirmed their projects, so a certain amount of skepticism is certainly recommended for the time being. More information, however, is likely to emerge, especially as most of them reach out to traditional carmakers for manufacturing partnerships.
