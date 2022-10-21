Refurbished Honda CB750 Four K5 Went From Unwanted Project to Museum-Grade Artifact

It may count nearly 17k miles on the clock, but that’s practically nothing in CB750 years.
The third and current owner of this charming 1975 Honda CB750 procured it as a project back in 2006, and what had followed was an invigorating (and well-deserved) restoration. As part of the makeover process, the motorcycle's two-up bench seat was reupholstered in black vinyl, while the front brake caliper and carbs were overhauled to keep things running smoothly.
Furthermore, the engine saw its camshaft chain tension and valve clearances optimized for good measure, subsequently receiving new spark plugs, fresh motor oil, and replacement ignition hardware. Electrical juice comes from a modern battery installed in 2021, and you’ll see a pair of youthful grips adorning the cockpit area. The swingarm bushings have also been replaced during the overhaul, as were the clutch and speedometer cables.
What brings the CB750 Four K5 to life is an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerhouse, carrying quad 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin inhalers and eight valves motioned by a single overhead cam. The engine is linked to a five-speed gearbox, and it can deliver up to 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft.
One the oomph makes contact with the rear chain-driven wheel, it gives Honda’s icon the ability to hit a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). The CB750 relies on telescopic forks and preload-adjustable shock absorbers for suspension duties, while stopping power hails from a single disc at the front and a traditional drum brake at the opposite end.
Now then, we’ll have you know this classic marvel is currently heading to auction at no reserve with just under 17k miles (27,000 km) on the odo! You may check it out on Bring a Trailer within the next two days, as the bidding process will end on Saturday, October 22. At the moment, the top bid is placed at $5,000, but we don’t expect this sum to stay in the lead for much longer.
Furthermore, the engine saw its camshaft chain tension and valve clearances optimized for good measure, subsequently receiving new spark plugs, fresh motor oil, and replacement ignition hardware. Electrical juice comes from a modern battery installed in 2021, and you’ll see a pair of youthful grips adorning the cockpit area. The swingarm bushings have also been replaced during the overhaul, as were the clutch and speedometer cables.
What brings the CB750 Four K5 to life is an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerhouse, carrying quad 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin inhalers and eight valves motioned by a single overhead cam. The engine is linked to a five-speed gearbox, and it can deliver up to 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft.
One the oomph makes contact with the rear chain-driven wheel, it gives Honda’s icon the ability to hit a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). The CB750 relies on telescopic forks and preload-adjustable shock absorbers for suspension duties, while stopping power hails from a single disc at the front and a traditional drum brake at the opposite end.
Now then, we’ll have you know this classic marvel is currently heading to auction at no reserve with just under 17k miles (27,000 km) on the odo! You may check it out on Bring a Trailer within the next two days, as the bidding process will end on Saturday, October 22. At the moment, the top bid is placed at $5,000, but we don’t expect this sum to stay in the lead for much longer.