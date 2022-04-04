Red Bull Could Lose Pierre Gasly if They Don't Offer Him Sergio Perez's Seat in 2023

According to Red Bull Racing’s motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, the UK-based Austrian outfit is likely to lose Pierre Gasly once his contract expires in 2023, if they cannot offer him a return to the senior squad. Gasly raced for Red Bull in 2019, only to be demoted to Toro Rosso just 12 races into the season while struggling to keep up with Max Verstappen.

