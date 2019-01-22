Recoilless Rifle Fired Backwards Obliterates Land Rover LR3 in Epic Video

Seeing a car being shot at with various projectiles is not something new in an age when resourceful crazy people have access to a decent internet connection. But how many times did you see a car shot at with an M60 Patton tank and survive?

Among the gazillion YouTube channels out there offering people their weekly dose of adrenaline is one called FullMag . The guys running it like to blow stuff up, and they have a special thing for using all sorts of artillery, machine guns and weapons in general to shoot at cars.Last week, they decided to pit a Land Rover LR3 against an M60 Patton tank in a remote firing range somewhere. The goal: to show “the sheer kinetic energy of a solid projectile hitting a running engine.”That’s right, the LR3 was still functional before the tank spat a piece of metal at it, and yes, the impact occurred while the engine was running. Briefly.Several high-speed cameras were sprinkled around in the firing range to capture the moment the projectile exits the tank’s gun, breaks past the sound barrier and enters the side of the Land Rover, transforming the car’s engine in small and useless bits and parts.But that’s not the end of it. Seeing how the projectile knocked out the car’s electrical system – aside from the front end, the LR3 remained otherwise intact – and essentially locked the car’s rear doors for all eternity, the guys at FullMag decided to do something about it.Enter a recoilless rifle, a canon of sorts that shoots projectiles out one end and propellant gas out the other.Normally, people would point the projectile end of the rifle towards their target, but FullMag did it the other way around, trying to see how ejected propellant gas would affect the still recognizable Land Rover.The result is devastating to say the least and the still recognizable Land Rover quickly became less so.Watch for yourselves in the video attached below.