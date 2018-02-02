autoevolution
 

Russian Priests Will Learn How to Drive Tanks

2 Feb 2018, 14:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Back in the day, when the world was a Church-sponsored violent place, men of the cloth were the most fierce warriors God had ever seen. They mastered sword and cross with the same vigor, and got the different results they were after when using each tool.
7 photos
Churchtank by Kris KuksiChurchtank by Kris KuksiChurchtank by Kris KuksiChurchtank by Kris KuksiChurchtank by Kris KuksiChurchtank by Kris Kuksi
Slowly, priests have grown soft, giving up physical violence altogether. Sure, there still are army priests, going into battle with their units but seldom see action as military men.

That doesn't sit right with Russian high officials. Back in 2013, they introduced to the world a unit of airborne priests, who fly to military theaters together with their mobile prayer room, a command, and control trailer for the relation with the Divine, complete with a life-sustaining module.

Five years later, they have announced plans to teach the priests how to drive combat vehicles, and operate military communications equipment. The goal of the training is to allow the priest to become active members of their units.

“It’s good if the priest was a military man and knows what to do from his own experience. But what if he doesn’t?” a representative of a Russian diocese was quoted as saying by TASS, via The Moscow Times. “What if the only hope for saving the wounded lies with the unarmed regimental priest, who doesn’t know how to operate a combat vehicle or initiate communications?”

For now, only 30 army priests, working with Russian Airborne Troops, will be trained in operating BMD-4M tank. The Church says the priest will not be allowed to train with weapons, but only learn how to work the war machines. They even claim that priests are frequently forced to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield in personnel carriers.

Bizarre, to say the least, as Russia is no longer involved in any conflict on this planet, except for the continuous military presence in Syria.
tank russian priest military syria Russia
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Latest car models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVZENVO TS1ZENVO TS1 ExoticZENVO ST1ZENVO ST1 ExoticLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll car models  