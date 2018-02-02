autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 Shows Gigantic Kidney Grilles, Sheds Some Camo

2 Feb 2018, 14:42 UTC ·
by
After skipping the mid-life facelift for the current generation, BMW is looking to launch the all-new X5 SUV as soon as possible. Here are the latest spyshots, showing fresh details around the headlights and lower front bumper.
Do test engineers have a schedule according to which they strip camo? "It's February, time to cut a little square on the front bumper. The spy people will love it."

In any case, the X5 looks like a slightly sportier version of the X7, which we've seen in pre-production guise. Like its big brother, the quintessential BMW SUV now has a couple of oversized kidney grilles. But these seem a little more rectangular and slanted inwards, like on the Z4.

The previous generation X5 launched in 2014 but was a re-hashed version of the 2007 model. This all-new SUV is expected around the middle of 2018 as a 2019MY.

Underneath the skin is an off-roader version of the Cluster Architecture. Think of it as the jacked-up, bloated version of the 5 Series sedan. Weight savings are pretty much guaranteed, thanks to a combination of fancy-sounding materials - aluminum, magnesium, and carbon-fiber.

Engine-wise, we don't expect any big surprises, as most customers will go for either the 3.0-liter turbos or the 4.4-liter V8, which will probably only be fitted to the X5 M50i and the X5 M. But, let's not forget that the Mercedes GLE probably won't have a non-AMG V8.

Due to the weight savings, there should be a 4-cylinder base model, but it won't make much sense. BMW will also offer the X5 xDrive45e iPerformance, with more electric juice than its predecessor. There's a new law in China that says 8% of all the cars you sell have to plug into the wall.

Big changes we expect for the 2019 X5 include a silly self-parking remote control and equally silly gesture controls. There could also be an M Sport X body kit makings its debut.
