Here’s the Most Entrancing Custom Ducati 1199 Panigale S We’ve Ever Seen

1 Here’s the Most Entrancing Custom Ducati 1199 Panigale S We’ve Ever Seen

More on this:

Jean-Pierre Lagarde is one talented individual and this surreal piece of moto artwork is a staggering testament to that claim.

Reborn Yamaha XV750 Virago Is the Classic Cafe Racer of Your Wildest Dreams

SOHC V-twin engine that houses four valves and a generous displacement of 748cc.



The air-cooled fiend is fully capable of producing up to 55 untamed horses at 7,000 revs, while a vicious torque output of no less than 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 5,750 rpm. A five-speed gearbox hands the mill’s force over to the rear 16-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.



Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the Virago to run the quarter mile in 13.8 seconds at 93 mph (150 kph). The machine’s top speed is rated at a respectable 111 mph (178 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by a single 298 mm disc and a two-piston caliper at the front, along with a drum setup at the rear. Given its juicy characteristics, it’s no wonder this beast became a hot pick for moto artists seeking to create a bespoke masterpiece.







Within the new tail section, you will find XV750’s relocated lithium-ion battery, while a handsome Tuffside saddle has been installed atop the seat pan. As soon as work on the rear end was completed, Lagarde transplanted a



Next, the stock hoops were discarded to make room for a pair of laced alternatives, with a diameter of 18 inches up front and 17 inches on the opposite end. Their rims are hugged tightly by top-shelf Bridgestone Battlax BT45 tires for ample grip on the tarmac. In the powertrain department, the Virago received a stealthy two-into-one exhaust system from Mac Performance, topped with an aftermarket muffler.







After removing XV750’s factory gas chamber, the following step consisted of outsourcing an



Let’s set things straight; we’re totally digging this unique piece of two-wheeled machinery and we’ll bet you do, too! To say that we’re aching to see more bespoke magic from the project's mastermind would be an understatement. Back in the day, Yamaha ’s XV750 Virago was a genuine showstopper among cruisers of all shapes and sizes. A 1982 variant from the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup is powered by a wickedV-twin engine that houses four valves and a generous displacement of 748cc.The air-cooled fiend is fully capable of producing up to 55 untamed horses at 7,000 revs, while a vicious torque output of no less than 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 5,750 rpm. A five-speed gearbox hands the mill’s force over to the rear 16-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the Virago to run the quarter mile in 13.8 seconds at 93 mph (150 kph). The machine’s top speed is rated at a respectable 111 mph (178 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by a single 298 mm disc and a two-piston caliper at the front, along with a drum setup at the rear. Given its juicy characteristics, it’s no wonder this beast became a hot pick for moto artists seeking to create a bespoke masterpiece.One such entity is the work of a gifted Frenchman named Jean-Pierre Lagarde, and the final result does a neat job at demonstrating this fellow’s outstanding abilities. For starters, the craftsman teamed up with FCR Original to have the bike’s standard subframe replaced by a custom loop-style counterpart, wearing a dual-function LED lighting strip.Within the new tail section, you will find XV750’s relocated lithium-ion battery, while a handsome Tuffside saddle has been installed atop the seat pan. As soon as work on the rear end was completed, Lagarde transplanted a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R’s inverted forks and Tokico brake rotors onto his one-off gem to improve handling by a significant margin.Next, the stock hoops were discarded to make room for a pair of laced alternatives, with a diameter of 18 inches up front and 17 inches on the opposite end. Their rims are hugged tightly by top-shelf Bridgestone Battlax BT45 tires for ample grip on the tarmac. In the powertrain department, the Virago received a stealthy two-into-one exhaust system from Mac Performance, topped with an aftermarket muffler.On the other end of the combustion cycle, the fresh exhaust is appropriately complemented by K&N air filters sitting on retuned carbs. Jean-Pierre continued the wizardry by equipping a tasteful selection of custom items that’ll give this creature a personality of its own, such as clip-on handlebars adorned with bar-end mirrors, as well as a T&T gauge cluster and a round headlight unit, joined by a set of minute turn signals.After removing XV750’s factory gas chamber, the following step consisted of outsourcing an RD350 ’s fuel tank to bring about a level bone line in typical cafe racer fashion. Last but not least, the pros over at Design Bike were tasked with enveloping the bodywork in a candy red base, accompanied by an assortment of classy gold decals that manage to look the business.Let’s set things straight; we’re totally digging this unique piece of two-wheeled machinery and we’ll bet you do, too! To say that we’re aching to see more bespoke magic from the project's mastermind would be an understatement.