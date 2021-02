Reborn Yamaha XV750 Virago Is the Classic Cafe Racer of Your Wildest Dreams

SOHC

Back in the day, Yamaha ’s XV750 Virago was a genuine showstopper among cruisers of all shapes and sizes. A 1982 variant from the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup is powered by a wickedV-twin engine that houses four valves and a generous displacement of 748cc.The air-cooled fiend is fully capable of producing up to 55 untamed horses at 7,000 revs, while a vicious torque output of no less than 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 5,750 rpm. A five-speed gearbox hands the mill’s force over to the rear 16-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the Virago to run the quarter mile in 13.8 seconds at 93 mph (150 kph). The machine’s top speed is rated at a respectable 111 mph (178 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by a single 298 mm disc and a two-piston caliper at the front, along with a drum setup at the rear. Given its juicy characteristics, it’s no wonder this beast became a hot pick for moto artists seeking to create a bespoke masterpiece.One such entity is the work of a gifted Frenchman named Jean-Pierre Lagarde, and the final result does a neat job at demonstrating this fellow’s outstanding abilities. For starters, the craftsman teamed up with FCR Original to have the bike’s standard subframe replaced by a custom loop-style counterpart, wearing a dual-function LED lighting strip.Within the new tail section, you will find XV750’s relocated lithium-ion battery, while a handsome Tuffside saddle has been installed atop the seat pan. As soon as work on the rear end was completed, Lagarde transplanted a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R’s inverted forks and Tokico brake rotors onto his one-off gem to improve handling by a significant margin.Next, the stock hoops were discarded to make room for a pair of laced alternatives, with a diameter of 18 inches up front and 17 inches on the opposite end. Their rims are hugged tightly by top-shelf Bridgestone Battlax BT45 tires for ample grip on the tarmac. In the powertrain department, the Virago received a stealthy two-into-one exhaust system from Mac Performance, topped with an aftermarket muffler.On the other end of the combustion cycle, the fresh exhaust is appropriately complemented by K&N air filters sitting on retuned carbs. Jean-Pierre continued the wizardry by equipping a tasteful selection of custom items that’ll give this creature a personality of its own, such as clip-on handlebars adorned with bar-end mirrors, as well as a T&T gauge cluster and a round headlight unit, joined by a set of minute turn signals.After removing XV750’s factory gas chamber, the following step consisted of outsourcing an RD350 ’s fuel tank to bring about a level bone line in typical cafe racer fashion. Last but not least, the pros over at Design Bike were tasked with enveloping the bodywork in a candy red base, accompanied by an assortment of classy gold decals that manage to look the business.Let’s set things straight; we’re totally digging this unique piece of two-wheeled machinery and we’ll bet you do, too! To say that we’re aching to see more bespoke magic from the project's mastermind would be an understatement.