MC01 Is a Unique Yamaha XV750 Virago Brewed on Italian Soil

23 Nov 2020, 13:47 UTC ·
When Italian craftmanship meets Japanese engineering magic happens!
Look, the Italian moto gurus over at KSC Daygo are no strangers to the glorious realm of custom two-wheelers. Besides fabricating a plethora of top-shelf aftermarket components, the firm will occasionally go about crafting one-off masterpieces that’ll make any self-respecting rider weak at the knees.

One such entity goes by the name of MC01 – a spectacular piece of machinery built back in 2017. The donor for this project was a classic XV750 Virago from Yamaha’s almighty lineup. This bad boy is brought to life by an air-cooled SOHC V-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 748cc.

At 7,000 revs, this nasty animal is capable of summoning up to 55 hp, along with a solid torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) at approximately 5,750 rpm. The engine’s oomph is fed to a shaft final driv by means of a five-speed transmission, leading to a respectable top speed of 111 mph (179 kph).

KSC kicked things off by transplanting a Yamaha R1’s front end onto the MC01, including the former’s Brembo brakes, its wheel an even the fork legs, which are held in place by a custom CNC machined triple clamp. On the other end, you will find a Sachs monoshock setup that rests on a tweaked swingarm, while a pair of clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs round out the revised riding stance.

Furthermore, the team proceeded to install a fresh stainless-steel exhaust system and a K&N air filter that enables to V-twin fiend to breathe with ease. In terms of aesthetic modifications, Daygo equipped a Ducati Panigale’s front fender and disposed of XV750’s stock gas tank to make room for a 1986 Kawasaki GPZ’s module.

At the rear, we notice a bespoke subframe that hosts a full LED lighting kit, supporting a single-seater saddle. Last but not least, a new twin headlight unit adorns the bike’s front end, accompanied by a plexiglass cover and one neat bikini-style front fairing.

All things considered, MC01 does a great job at redefining two-wheeled glory!
