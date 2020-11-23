MC01 Is a Unique Yamaha XV750 Virago Brewed on Italian Soil

When Italian craftmanship meets Japanese engineering magic happens!
Look, the Italian moto gurus over at KSC Daygo are no strangers to the glorious realm of custom two-wheelers. Besides fabricating a plethora of top-shelf aftermarket components, the firm will occasionally go about crafting one-off masterpieces that’ll make any self-respecting rider weak at the knees.
One such entity goes by the name of MC01 – a spectacular piece of machinery built back in 2017. The donor for this project was a classic XV750 Virago from Yamaha’s almighty lineup. This bad boy is brought to life by an air-cooled SOHC V-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 748cc.
At 7,000 revs, this nasty animal is capable of summoning up to 55 hp, along with a solid torque output of 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) at approximately 5,750 rpm. The engine’s oomph is fed to a shaft final driv by means of a five-speed transmission, leading to a respectable top speed of 111 mph (179 kph).
KSC kicked things off by transplanting a Yamaha R1’s front end onto the MC01, including the former’s Brembo brakes, its wheel an even the fork legs, which are held in place by a custom CNC machined triple clamp. On the other end, you will find a Sachs monoshock setup that rests on a tweaked swingarm, while a pair of clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs round out the revised riding stance.
Furthermore, the team proceeded to install a fresh stainless-steel exhaust system and a K&N air filter that enables to V-twin fiend to breathe with ease. In terms of aesthetic modifications, Daygo equipped a Ducati Panigale’s front fender and disposed of XV750’s stock gas tank to make room for a 1986 Kawasaki GPZ’s module.
At the rear, we notice a bespoke subframe that hosts a full LED lighting kit, supporting a single-seater saddle. Last but not least, a new twin headlight unit adorns the bike’s front end, accompanied by a plexiglass cover and one neat bikini-style front fairing.
All things considered, MC01 does a great job at redefining two-wheeled glory!
