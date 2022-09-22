Ray J Is Back in New York, His Car of Choice Is a Two-Tone Rolls-Royce Ghost

After taking a ride in his custom Ford Mustang GT, Ray J revealed that he's back in New York and has switched to a luxury model – a Rolls-Royce Ghost, all within 24 hours.
It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have different types of rides in their garage, classic, supercars, muscle cars, or luxury models. It looks like Ray J checks two of those boxes.
On September 20, the rapper and actor shared a glimpse of his ride of the day, a blacked-out, heavily customized Ford Mustang GT he had received from his estranged wife, Princess Love.
One day later, he hopped on Instagram Stories to share that he was back in New York City and to give a look at yet another car, completely different than the Mustang – a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Rolls-Royce unveiled the Ghost back in 2009. In 2020, the luxury manufacturer introduced the model’s second generation. However, Ray J’s ride seems to be from the first generation. Ray J has been seen driving a first-gen Ghost in the past, so it looks like he either has a favorite model or he repainted the silver car, giving it a more modern, two-tone black and white look.
The luxury car is powered by a 6.6-liter V12 engine, which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a torque of 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) to the rear wheels. Based on these figures, it could go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
The rapper purchased the silver Ghost back in 2012. If it's the same one, it shows that he does take care of his cars and doesn't exchange them as soon as a new model comes out, although, with his $14 million net worth, he could surely afford to. Besides the Ghost and the Mustang GT, Ray J also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a Lincoln Navigator.
