Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo Does a Burnout, Clutch Says "Goodbye"

If you know somebody who has witnessed a Porsche 911 burnout, you can consider yourself lucky. Heck, even searching the world wide web for a Neunelfer burnout won't bring too many results.
There are quite a few reasons for the lack of 911 tire-melting shenanigans. We're talking about the rear-engined layout of the thing, with the grip levels delivered by the layout being the exact opposite of a burnout-friendly setup.

Then there's the expensive aura of such German icons, which will drive most owners away from the idea of melting rubber for entertainment purposes.

Line lock hardware would help, but, as you've already guessed, the aftermarket realm isn't exactly loaded with such Porscha-destined features.

You know what else would help? The torque of a boosted motor and a heavy right foot. And we find both of these ingredients in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings a (drum rolls) Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 burnout.

Yes, this is a stick shift burnout, so the hoonigan behind the wheel has to do quite the pedal dance.

We weren't kidding in the title - the clutch of this 964 Turbo really did react poorly to the treatment required by the burnout. Oh, and we don't know what to make of the driver's explanation, which involves some pre-burnout issues with the system behind the pedal on the left and you can draw your conclusions after checking out the clip.

The smokey action, which involves both wet and dry grip play, can be found in the first two minutes of the video, but those of you willing to know more about the machine should also check out the rest of the footage.

Die-hard Porschephilles among you might be experiencing deja-vu and it all has to do with the uber-rare Porsche 911 R burnout we showed you last year.

P.S.: Don't let the 965 tag in the video trick you - certain aficonados use this label for the Turbo incarnation of the 964, but it was actually an internal code for a stillborn 1980s project that should've seen the German automaker introducing the 969 halo car. Nevertheless, the costs associated with the engineering challenges behind the proposal determiend the automaker to drop it and introduce the 964 Turbo.

