Rare Mulliner Opulence Edition Includes Conti GT & Flying Spur Speed, Bentayga EWB Azure

They're not just intrinsically rare because this is Bentley and their Mulliner division that we are dealing with. They're also hard to get because the Continental GT Speed, Flying Spur Speed, and Bentayga EWB Azure were crafted for the Indian market.
This is the first Bentley Mulliner Bespoke Limited Edition curated explicitly by the division for the Indian market. As such, it brings a "harmonious fusion of power, grace, and natural beauty, with colors and materials featuring the Indian national colors of green and orange." The program also premieres the first use of Mulliner's so-called Scarab green paint for a single-market coachbuilt series.
The first Bentley Mulliner Bespoke Edition created solely for the Indian market was all ordered by the same local Bentley retailer and comprised five models that were curated individually – all inspired by the shades used on the Indian national flag. Nicknamed 'Opulence Edition,' this particular series is handcrafted in Crewe, England, by Mulliner and limited to five vehicles: one Continental GT Speed, another Flying Spur Speed, plus a trio of Bentayga EWB Azure ultra-luxury SUVs.
They are all dressed in a Scarab Green exterior finish, which was exclusively developed by Mulliner based on the iridescent green exoskeleton of the Scarab beetle. Inside, they have Mandarin and Cumbrian Green leather and further reference the Indian national colors. Aside from the Bacalar shade of green, all feature the Mandarin main hide and Cumbrian Green secondary hide, along with Piano veneer and chrome motifs of wild horses and mountain peaks - "designers and artisans painstakingly produced multiple depictions until the perfect composition was achieved (it) was ultimately hand-drawn, and carefully applied to the fascia using a chrome overlay technique" - all specifically curated for Bentley Mumbai.
The Opulence Edition Continental GT Speed packs the W12 powerplant capable of 659 ps (650 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) for blistering fast acceleration from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. The top speed is 335 kph (208 mph), but we have a feeling that its owner (which already took delivery) might choose to cruise at a lower speed – so that anyone can admire the bespoke treatment.
Featuring 22-inch Speed wheels in dark tint, the Conti GT mixes and matches with the Opulence Edition Flying Spur Speed. This time around, the executive luxury saloon has an illuminated Flying B radiator mascot that is finished in polished stainless steel and is a tad slower than its two-door counterpart because the W12 is elegantly detuned to 626 horsepower. Last but not least, the Opulence Edition Bentayga EWB Azure ultra-luxury crossover SUVs have a four-seat configuration, the Mulliner console bottle cooler, and the Bentley Dynamic Ride 48V active anti-roll control system "providing the optimum balance between ride comfort, handling, and body control."
