Rare Lead Foot Gray 2018 Shelby Mustang GT350R With Delivery Miles up for Grabs

The epic Shelby Mustang GT350R is a true track weapon, born to be driven right on the limit. There are, however, those who also see it as a collectible, and if you’d like to grab one for the sole purpose of flipping it for a profit sometime in the future, then check this one out.
It is a never-registered 2018 example with delivery miles on the clock (25 miles/40 km), featuring a Lead Foot Gray exterior with black Over-the-Top racing stripes. According to Fusion Motors, Ford built just 69 such cars in this exact specification, with the color itself only offered in 2018.
The price is a hefty $99,950, which is roughly $27,000 more than what you’d spend on a brand new Shelby GT500.
Other notable features, aside from the color theme, include the R-Electronics Package, providing dual-zone air conditioning, the Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system, and a rear backup camera, although creature comforts aren’t what this car is all about.
If you really want to impress petrol heads with your Shelby GT350R, make sure to mention the Tremec six-speed manual gearbox, Recaro seats, carbon fiber wheels, six-piston Brembo brakes, wide Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and of course, the 5.2-liter flat-plane Voodoo V8 engine, with its 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.
Compared to the regular GT350, the ‘R’ variant is said to weigh about 130 lbs (59 kg) less, while also producing more downforce thanks to a larger splitter and the carbon fiber rear wing. Then again, adding features back like the A/C and backup camera will surely cut into that weight difference.
The carmaker also removed the exhaust resonators for weight-saving purposes as well as to improve the soundtrack. This is easily one of the best-sounding V8-powered cars on the market.
Ultimately, whether this GT350R is a better buy than a brand new GT500 is really hard to say. If you’re going to drive them casually and not just on the track, then you might as well grab the latter since it’s cheaper and more powerful.
