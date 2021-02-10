autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Truck Month  
Car reviews:
 

Rare Ferrari F40 LM Lowering on Air Suspension Is Sweet Sacrilege in a Rendering

10 Feb 2021, 16:37 UTC ·
Home > News > Renderings
The very idea of modding an icon such as the Ferrari F40 is enough to spark a debate as vicious as the retired Maranello halo car itself. And that's without the added spice of the elaborate rendering sitting on our screens right now, which takes both the machine itself and the aftermarket bits to a whole new level.
4 photos
Rare Ferrari F40 LM Lowering on Air Suspension (rendering)Rare Ferrari F40 LM Lowering on Air Suspension (rendering)Rare Ferrari F40 LM Lowering on Air Suspension (rendering)
While the F40, the last supercar overseen by the great Enzo himself, was nothing short of a twin-turbo blast, we're dealing with its LM racing version. Its stopwatch dedication involved upgrades for the chassis, brakes, suspension, gearbox, and cabin (the less-is-more sort of treatment for the interior).

Can you think of a reason for which the body of the F40 would need some extra badassery? Michelotto, the Prancing Horse specialist that handled the conversion, found quite a few. And it seems like the company also had an issue with the sub-500-hp output of the road car since it pushed the TT 2.9-liter V8 to 720 ponies.

The world was only blessed with 19 units of the Ferrari F40 LM, and we're obviously not dealing with one of them; as stated in the intro, the short clip we have here is a rendering, albeit an extremely convincing one.

Sure, the LM came with centerlock wheels, as is the motorsport norm (they can be removed and reattached more quickly). But it sure as hell didn't pack the BBS units seen here.

Of course, nothing beats the alien feeling of seeing the belly of the beast coming closer to the road studio floor when it comes to putting on a show.

And, before anybody starts a discussion on whether this sort of custom hardware would have a negative impact on the handling (what about a setup that's perfectly tailored for the circuit rather than an off-the-shelf one simply aimed at turning heads?), we'll remind you this is a pixel stunt.

In fact, here's Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the short clip, explaining the setup, audio and all, via the comments section of the Instagram post below: "It's the same scene in different angles, so the same convo is happening at the same time, just in different angles,"

And if you're still not convinced this is a fictional development, the added camera shake, which suggests the said artist, who also happens to be a photographer, experienced a bit of hand trembling during the shoot, certainly won't help.

speed shot Ferrari F40 Ferrari F40 LM ferrari f40 air ride ferrari f40 air suspension rendering
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day