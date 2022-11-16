Rare Ferrari 512 BB "Koenig Special" Is an Eye-Pleasing Conversion Looking for a New Owner

German tuner Koenig Specials made a name for itself modifying high-end European cars and became notorious in the 1980s and 1990s for their outstanding performance modifications to Ferraris.
Willy Koenig and his team took the already impressive Italian supercars and gave them the Koenig Specials treatment, which meant a combination of aerodynamics and design, with a bespoke widebody kit, new wheels and tires, racing brakes, an improved chassis, sports exhaust systems, and custom interior fittings. More importantly, if the customer so desired, they equipped the Prancing Horses with turbo, supercharger, or high-performance engines.
Today, these custom classics have turned into highly-coveted cars among collectors, and one of them is up for auction via Collecting Cars. The car in question is a 1978 Ferrari 512 BB example that received the “Koenig Special” flair very early in its life.
The German tuner fitted the Prancing Horse with a Koenig body kit, including the rear clam shell with wider wheel arches and NACA ducts, its signature flared side skirts, and a deeper front bumper with a prominent splitter.
This particular 512 BB example rolled out the factory doors in May 1978 finished in Argento silver with a Blu Nuvola Connolly leather interior. According to the listing, the Koenig Specials conversion was likely carried out by Emblem Sports Cars in the mid-1980s, when the car also received a color change from silver to black. The cabin has also been reupholstered with light gray leather.
The heart of this Ferrari 512 BB is a loud 4.9-liter naturally aspirated flat-12 engine that drives the rear wheels through a five-speed gated manual transmission. The model rolled off the assembly line with 360 ps (355 hp) and 451 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque.
The 512 BB is a rare car even in standard form, with only 929 units ever produced. Just 101 of those were built in right-hand drive configuration and very few are thought to have received the Koenig Specials treatment, which makes this particular example a rare gem.
The 1978 Ferrari 512 BB Koenig Specials is presented in good condition, especially considering the car benefited from a mechanical overhaul by GTO Engineering in recent years. It’s offered with 40,382 miles (64,988 kilometers) on the odometer and the current bid stands at £83,010 ($94,818 at current exchange rates), with just a few hours to go.
