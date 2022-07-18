Rare 2006 Yamaha YZF-R1 LE With Six Miles Is Quite Literally a Treasure on Two Wheels

It’s got enough tarmac-fracturing power to make a bunch of newer liter-bikes tremble with fear.
Released to celebrate Yamaha’s 50th anniversary, the special-edition YZF-R1 LE saw a limited production run of 500 units for the 2006 model year. Besides the handsome livery, what sets this iteration apart from a base variant is a full suite of Ohlins suspension components, along with forged aluminum Marchesini wheels and a premium slipper clutch.
The R1 LE comes equipped with a short-stroke DOHC inline-four powerplant, featuring ram-air intake technology, a beefy 77 mm (three-inch) bore and five valves per cylinder head. When the crankshaft rotates at a whopping 12,500 rpm, this fuel-injected beast is able to summon as much as 174 hp. On the other hand, a peak torque output of 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) will be delivered at about 10,500 spins.
A six-speed transmission sends this force to the rear hoop by means of a 530 O-ring drive chain, thus enabling Yamaha’s phenom to dash from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just over three seconds. With a modest 384-pound (174 kg) dry weight, the R1 can do sub-tens on the quarter-mile and achieve a fiery top speed of 179 mph (288 kph).
You’ll find an aluminum Deltabox skeleton holding everything in place, and its front end stands on 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down forks. At the rear, suspension duties are taken care of by a single shock absorber that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. Up north, braking comes from dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and radial four-piston calipers.
Lastly, the motorcycle’s rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a single-piston caliper. The superb YZF-R1 LE displayed in this article’s photo gallery has a negligible six miles (10 km) on the clock, and it’s searching for a new place to call home! You may register your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until the early afternoon of July 20, but be prepared to spend some serious dough if you plan on scoring this Japanese rarity.
The R1 LE comes equipped with a short-stroke DOHC inline-four powerplant, featuring ram-air intake technology, a beefy 77 mm (three-inch) bore and five valves per cylinder head. When the crankshaft rotates at a whopping 12,500 rpm, this fuel-injected beast is able to summon as much as 174 hp. On the other hand, a peak torque output of 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) will be delivered at about 10,500 spins.
A six-speed transmission sends this force to the rear hoop by means of a 530 O-ring drive chain, thus enabling Yamaha’s phenom to dash from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just over three seconds. With a modest 384-pound (174 kg) dry weight, the R1 can do sub-tens on the quarter-mile and achieve a fiery top speed of 179 mph (288 kph).
You’ll find an aluminum Deltabox skeleton holding everything in place, and its front end stands on 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down forks. At the rear, suspension duties are taken care of by a single shock absorber that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. Up north, braking comes from dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and radial four-piston calipers.
Lastly, the motorcycle’s rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a single-piston caliper. The superb YZF-R1 LE displayed in this article’s photo gallery has a negligible six miles (10 km) on the clock, and it’s searching for a new place to call home! You may register your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until the early afternoon of July 20, but be prepared to spend some serious dough if you plan on scoring this Japanese rarity.