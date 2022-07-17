9K-Mile 2014 Moto Guzzi Griso 1200 8V SE Lights Up the Way With Top-Grade LED Componentry

That LED headlight blends in quite nicely with the creature’s overall look, even though it takes a bit of its retro-style flair away.
Back when this 2014 Moto Guzzi Griso 1200 8V SE was in the previous owner’s possession, its stock headlamp got replaced with an aftermarket LED substitute from Eagle Lights. The bike is currently located at a Wisconsin-based dealership, where its valve clearances have been checked and optimized last month.
Furthermore, this pristine Griso rides on freshly-installed Continental ContiMotion tires, and it’s getting ready to hit the auction block as we speak! Displaying approximately 9,200 miles (14,800 km) on the counter, the Italian predator will be listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer until the early evening of July 20. With two days remaining before the auctioning deadline, the top bidder is prepared to spend $7,000 in order to seal the deal.
Mandello del Lario’s two-wheeled spartan comes to life thanks to an air- and oil-cooled 1,151cc V-twin engine, which packs four valves per cylinder, 11.0:1 compression and a Marelli fuel injection setup with dual 50 mm (two-inch) throttle bodies. The twin-cylinder mill is capable of spawning 110 horses at 7,500 rpm, along with 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of twisting force at 6,400 revs.
A six-speed gearbox lets this force reach the Guzzi’s rear 17-inch wheel by means of a driveshaft, and the whole procedure can lead to a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). When its 4.4-gallon (16.7-liter) fuel tank is empty, the motorcycle will tip the scales at 489 pounds (222 kg).
As far as the suspension hardware goes, you’ll find a set of 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down forks up north and a fully-adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage down south. At the front, stopping power is obtained from 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating brake rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the rear hoop is ground to a halt by a single 282 mm (11.1-inch) disc and a two-piston caliper.
