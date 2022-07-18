18-Year-Old German Garage Queen Comes Out for a New Expensive Life

The 18-year-old supercar cost $448K in May of 2004. Strangely, the odometer reads just shy of 1,300 miles, which means it was driven for an average of SIX miles per month. Which is good news for the 5.7 liter V10, which yields 605 HP and 435 lb-ft (almost 600 Nm) of torque. The seller specifies that the power output is what Porsche rated the engine at when the vehicle was new. But, given the very low mileage on this Carrera GT, we can safely assume the number hasn’t decreased.

9 photos