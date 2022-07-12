Rare 2004 Ducati 998 Matrix Heads to Auction Sporting Fast by Ferracci Exhaust Mufflers

Take the red pill, and you might just be the next person to have this collectible rarity parked in their garage.
Exact production numbers are a mystery when it comes to the 2004 Ducati 998 Matrix, but it is believed that a maximum of 150 units have been sold worldwide. The model is a nod to the action-packed highway chase scene featuring a 996 in The Matrix Reloaded, and what sets it apart is a groovy metallic-green colorway we absolutely dig.
The bike draws power from a 998cc Testastretta L-twin, which houses eight valves actuated by dual cams and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies. At approximately 9,750 rpm, the liquid-cooled engine is capable of producing up to 123 hp, while a maximum torque output figure of 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) will occur at 8,000 revs per minute.
To reach the rear Marchesini hoop, this force travels through a six-speed gearbox and a chain final drive, consequently giving Ducati’s wonder the ability to run the quarter-mile in just 10.9 seconds. With its 436-pound (198-kg) dry weight, the mighty 998 can hit a blistering top speed of 170 mph (273 kph). Suspension-related affairs are taken care of by inverted 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks and a piggyback monoshock from Ohlins.
In terms of braking hardware, this special-edition wonder flaunts a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up front. At the other end, stopping power is generated via a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. As for the specimen displayed in the photo gallery above, its OEM exhaust mufflers have been replaced with Fast by Ferracci slip-on items at some point in the past.
You will spot a Motodynamic tail tidy sitting right below those carbon fiber aftermarket silencers, and a Ducati Performance protector can be found on the motorcycle’s fuel tank. This 998 Matrix is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, but there’s no way of knowing whether the current bid of $12k will meet the reserve. In any case, the online auction is going to end on Thursday, July 14.
