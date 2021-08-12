More on this:

Rare 1963 Chrysler Turbine Comes Out of Storage, Sounds Like It's About to Fly

The 1950s and 1960s saw an impressive number of experimental concept cars hail from Detroit. Some were wild by design, while others hit showroom floors with unusual drivetrains. The Chrysler Turbine is one of them and, as the name suggests, it features a gas turbine to move about.



The lucky ones are still known to exist, but seven of them are scattered in museums across the United States. With only two in private hands, chances of seeing a Chrysler Turbine in motion on public roads are as slim as they get. But people who attended the 2021 Concours d'Elegance of America had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see (and hear) one on the go.



The example you're about to see below is part of Stahl's Automotive Collection in Chesterfield, Michigan and it's the exact car that



Now parked in Stahl Automotive Foundation's museum-like hall (the other privately owned example belongs to Jay Leno), the copper-painted Chrysler was taken out for a spin at the Concours d'Elegance of America. And it won a trophy for its fantastic condition, unique appearance, and jet-like exhaust note.



The



The turbine also operated on a wide variety of fuels, including unleaded gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and even peanut oil and perfume. It produced 130 horsepower and 425 pound-feet (575 Nm) of torque at 36,000 rpm and idled at 20,000 rpm. Sadly, its poor fuel economy and slow acceleration prevented it from going into full-scale production.



If you're a fan of



