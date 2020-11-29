Rare 1957 Ford Thunderbird E-Code Goes for $75,000

The Thunderbird is one of the coolest-looking cars Ford ever made. And no, we’re not talking here about the freakishly ugly eleventh generation released back in the 2000s, but the early ones, with their distinctive design, luxury options, and above all, the promise of becoming collectibles. And early T-Birds did become collectibles - they're not that common, and sell for big bucks as they exchange hands in the car collectors' world.
Affectionately called T-Bird, the car was in production for over 40 years, until 1997 (and briefly revived in the 2000s). The ones made closer to our time, although still available on the pre-owned market, are of course not as sought after as the ones from the first generation. Especially if we’re talking about an E-code.
E-code is how Thunderbirds powered by the 312ci (5.1-liter) V8 came to be known, and by all intents and purposes, it was one of the most desired variants of the car back then. And in some circles it still is, as this E-code Thunderbird from 1957 comes to show.
Recently sold as part of an online auction on Bring a Trailer, the car was went on Friday for $75,000. And there’s a good reason for that, given how it is one of the about 1,500 E-code Thunderbirds made in 1957, one that underwent a restoration process about 30 years back.
That called for the body of the car to be removed, repainted, and fitted with the said top and somehow, even after all these years, the work done then is still in stunning condition.
Wrapped in Azure Blue paint over white vinyl material inside, and sporting a dark blue convertible top, the car rides on 14-inch steel wheels that give it that vintage look it deserves.
Despite the many years that have passed since it was made, this Thunderbird has only 53,000 miles (85,400 km) on the odometer.
