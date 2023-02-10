Rare 1933 Ford Model 18 Pickup Gets Rescued After 45 Years in a Barn

The world's first affordable automobile, the Ford Model T was sold in more than 15 million units for almost 20 years. Heavily outdated in 1927, it was replaced by the Model A. The latter remained in production until 1932 when Ford rolled out a completely new car.
It's mostly known as the Model B, but the series also included the Model 18, and the Model 40. The 1932 Ford wasn't a massive departure from the Model A styling-wise, but it featured significant changes under the shell. For starters, it got a longer wheelbase and an outward curved, double-dropped chassis instead of the Model A's simple frame with straight longitudinal members.
But the biggest innovation was the 221-cubic-inch (3.6-liter) "Flathead" V8. Yes, the Model B still had a 201-cubic-inch (3.3-liter) inline-four, but a slightly more expensive version called the Model 18 had a 65-horsepower V8 under the hood. Why was it such a big deal since Cadillac and Chevrolet had already produced V8 mills two decades before? Well, the Model 18 was the first low-priced, mass-marketed V8 automobile.
So while the 1932-to-1934 Ford wasn't as popular as the Model T and Model A, it was a significant development that helped establish the V8 as one of the greatest engines in automotive history. And it kinda kick-started the hot-rodding movement too.
On the flip side, this also spelled bad news for the Model B/18 as a classic car. As this particular Ford became increasingly popular with hot rodders after World War 2, many of them were modified extensively, leaving only a few period-correct examples on the market. Come 2023 and finding an unmolested Model 18 or B is a difficult task.
Now don't get me wrong, I love hot rods based on 1932-1934 Fords. But I get a lot more excited whenever I see a factory stock example emerge out of storage. Like this 1933 Model 18 pickup that was brought back into the light after a whopping 45 years in a barn.
Sure, it's in pretty bad shape and it will need total restoration to run and drive again, but at least it was kept safe from becoming a flashy hot rod. So what's the story behind this rusty, light blue hauler?
Well, there's no info on its early life, but it turns out it was used as a daily driver in the 1960s and 1970s, which is downright impressive for a 1930s vehicle. But it was parked inside a barn in the late 1970s and neglected for all these years. Mostly because the owner got tired of fixing it.
With the barn about to collapse due to a tree that fell on the roof, the family finally decided it was time to get the truck out and let it go. Fortunately enough, it didn't take long for a couple of enthusiasts to jump in with a couple of chainsaws and free the hauler from its wooden prison.
Rotted inside and out and with the old "Flathead" missing, the truck was loaded onto a trailer and hauled to a new home that will give it a better life. I'm hoping for a full restoration, but should it become a hot rod like most other Model 18s, it's still a better outcome than rotting away in a backyard. Hit the play button below to check it out.
