Rare 1933 Ford Model 18 Pickup Gets Rescued After 45 Years in a Barn

It's mostly known as the Model B, but the series also included the Model 18, and the Model 40. The 1932 Ford wasn't a massive departure from the Model A styling-wise, but it featured significant changes under the shell. For starters, it got a longer wheelbase and an outward curved, double-dropped chassis instead of the Model A's simple frame with straight longitudinal members.But the biggest innovation was the 221-cubic-inch (3.6-liter) "Flathead" V8. Yes, the Model B still had a 201-cubic-inch (3.3-liter) inline-four, but a slightly more expensive version called the Model 18 had a 65-horsepower V8 under the hood. Why was it such a big deal since Cadillac and Chevrolet had already produced V8 mills two decades before? Well, the Model 18 was the first low-priced, mass-marketed V8 automobile.So while the 1932-to-1934 Ford wasn't as popular as the Model T and Model A, it was a significant development that helped establish the V8 as one of the greatest engines in automotive history. And it kinda kick-started the hot-rodding movement too.On the flip side, this also spelled bad news for the Model B/18 as a classic car. As this particular Ford became increasingly popular with hot rodders after World War 2, many of them were modified extensively, leaving only a few period-correct examples on the market. Come 2023 and finding an unmolested Model 18 or B is a difficult task.Now don't get me wrong, I love hot rods based on 1932-1934 Fords. But I get a lot more excited whenever I see a factory stock example emerge out of storage. Like this 1933 Model 18 pickup that was brought back into the light after a whopping 45 years in a barn.Sure, it's in pretty bad shape and it will need total restoration to run and drive again, but at least it was kept safe from becoming a flashy hot rod . So what's the story behind this rusty, light blue hauler?Well, there's no info on its early life, but it turns out it was used as a daily driver in the 1960s and 1970s, which is downright impressive for a 1930s vehicle. But it was parked inside a barn in the late 1970s and neglected for all these years. Mostly because the owner got tired of fixing it.With the barn about to collapse due to a tree that fell on the roof, the family finally decided it was time to get the truck out and let it go. Fortunately enough, it didn't take long for a couple of enthusiasts to jump in with a couple of chainsaws and free the hauler from its wooden prison.Rotted inside and out and with the old "Flathead" missing, the truck was loaded onto a trailer and hauled to a new home that will give it a better life. I'm hoping for a full restoration , but should it become a hot rod like most other Model 18s, it's still a better outcome than rotting away in a backyard. Hit the play button below to check it out.