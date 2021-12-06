Rapper Richie Rich Introduces New Ride, It’s an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor: Could a Dialed-In Exhaust Make up For the Nostalgic V8?

Rapper Richie Rich just introduced his new ride, and it’s a muscle car. He showed his pristine condition Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in a new video on social media, giving us a full tour of the muscle car. 9 photos



And, similar to Snoop Dogg, he also likes old cars. After his 50th birthday, Snoop unveiled a brown-green



Now, Richie Rich has introduced his new ride, an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, which seems to be a 1972 model. That year came with a few minor changes, including the front grilles and taillights. They also dropped the straight-six engine, opting for a four-barrel V8, instead. The rapper’s version comes with a Chevrolet small-block V8, and the intake manifold and alternator are painted in the exterior's color while the valve covers appear to be custom as well.



The exterior paint showed a gold metallic paint, which was transferred to the interior as well with light and dark maroon shades, blending the vintage style with some modern twists. Richie Rich first introduced the vehicle back in August, sharing the model’s work-in-progress.



The updates weren’t complete without Forgiato wheels, which, unlike Snoop Dogg’s, who are always gold, Richie Rich’s match the exterior paint, deep brown.



One of the videos giving a glimpse of the interior also showed the audio system, blasting music that made the backseats vibrate.



It looks like Richie Rich might be on his way to building quite a vintage collection. He showed a





Richie Rich has an estimated net worth of approximately $200 million as of 2021, and has been the inspiration for many rappers, including Snoop Dogg. His garage previously included a 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo and a Bentley Continental. But it's never too late to start your car collection, and this model seems to fit the theme perfectly.