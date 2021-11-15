Remembering a Schwartz Performance Masterpiece, the 900-HP Oldsmobile Cutlass 442

The carmaker was founded in the late 1890s by Ransom E. Olds as Olds Motor Vehicle Co. It was independent for a little over a decade, after which it was purchased by the newly established General Motors (GM). Alongside Buick, it became one of the corporation’s oldest divisions until it sadly ceased operations in 2004.
The brand’s most popular model range was the Cutlass, introduced in 1961 and produced across six generations until 1999. Apart from serving as the base for the Jetfire, the world's first turbocharged V8 passenger car, the Cutlass was also the building block for the 442, a capable muscle car variant that started as a performance and appearance package in 1964, then morphed into a separate model in 1968. That year, in addition to the standard 442, Oldsmobile introduced the Hurst/Olds, an even more rabid version built through a partnership with Hurst Performance.
The pinnacle of power was reached in 1970 when the 442’s lowest-output V8 made 365 hp, but things took a downturn two years later as the industry got hit hard by rising insurance rates and increasingly rigorous emissions standards.
Cutlass was redesigned, becoming larger and heavier. A Hurst/Olds version was still available, but the 442 was downgraded to a handling and appearance package that offered no real performance gains. As you would expect, GM didn’t sell many of them, and most of those who bought one chose to add the optional powertrain consisting of a 270-hp L77 V-code paired with a 4-speed manual.
Few survived to this day, one of them being this black model, which was purchased by an enthusiast who spent a lot of money to have it restored. As it turns out, he liked the way it looked but was disappointed with the way it drove, so he sent it to Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois, to solve the problem.
The man behind the project is owner Jeff Schwartz, a designer, engineer, and former racer who had a successful career on both two- and four-wheeled vehicles. Along with his small team, he has been building some amazing custom rides ever since 2005, when the company was born.
an automtive piece of art that would exceed the owner’s expectations in terms of performance and maneuverability.
The first upgrade that the old 442 received was a bespoke chassis developed in-house by Schwartz Performance. Dubbed G-Machine, the chassis helped reduce weight, increase rigidity, and widen the track. It was equipped with a power steering rack, RideTech adjustable coilovers, racing style splined sway bars, as well as Baer 6-piston calipers painted in metallic orange that clamped on to 14-inch (355 cm) drilled and slotted rotors.
All those upgrades had to complement the new engine, a GM LSA supercharged V8, the likes of which powered the fifth-generation ZL1 Camaro. However, the 580 horses it could produce in stock form were not enough for a Schwartz Performance vehicle, and it received several enhancements that upped the power to around 750 hp.
even more outrageous, so when fed nos, this engine could produce 900 hp, more than three times what the 442’s original mill could make. It was connected to a Tremec T56 Magnum 6-speed manual, equipped with an American Powertrain clutch and flywheel assembly.
All the power was sent to the rear wheels through a custom steel driveshaft, a Moser Engineering 9-inch (22.8 cm) Ford third member with a TrueTrac differential, and full floater 31-spline axles from the same manufacturer.
For the exterior, the customer’s only request was a front bumper delete. To give it a distinctive look, the team fabricated a chin spoiler and three Fiberglas panels that flawlessly covered the bumper mounts. Driving lights taken from a 1973 Rally Sport Camaro and custom side markers were integrated into the corner pieces. The result is a love it or hate it kind of look, but, in my opinion, it's way better than the beaver grilles of the new M3 and M4 BMWs.
stock appearance and features, including the swiveling half bucket seats. The only upgrades were a set of custom gauges and several dials that were subtly integrated into the original dash.
The final touch was a set of Forgeline GT3C ultralight wheels developed specifically for this car. Wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires, they measured 18x9 inches in the front and 18x10.5 inches in the back.
As the owner preferred to remain anonymous, we don’t know how he reacted when he drove this beast for the first time, but we’re sure he had a huge smile on his face.
The 1973 Cutlass 442 wasn’t particularly beautiful or powerful, and it handled like a Russian tank from the 1930s but, thanks to the work of the team at Schwartz Performance, one of them is now flawless and capable of embarrassing many modern sports cars.
Lou Costabile visited the shop back in 2016, shortly after the build was completed, and gained some valuable insight about this fascinating car. You can watch his interview with Jeff below, but if you can't wait to hear its engine rumble, you can just skip to the 6:40 mark.
