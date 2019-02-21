Range Rover Velar Redefined By Overfinch

Virgin Galactic Readies for New Supersonic Flight with NASA Payloads On Board

Those seeking more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the supercharged V8 shouldn’t look at the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, but the Range Rover Sport. For 600 ponies, Jaguar is much obliged to offer the XE SV Project 8 as long as you’re willing to pay upwards of £150,000. The Overfinch “retains the elegance and sophistication of the base vehicle without compromising our signature on-road presence.” Considering the Velar is the 2018 World Car Design of the Year prizewinner, it’s not easy to improve on those bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful lines.Even Range Rover can get the Velar wrong, and the first hiccup that comes to mind is the exhaust system on the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. Turning our attention back to Overfinch , the tuning treatment starts with Technical Composite.The strong and lightweight material is utilized in many areas of the luxurious, finished in high gloss for maximum visual drama. Starting with the grille, the carbon fiber is further used for the splitter, spoiler, aerodynamic diffuser, and apertures of the fog lights.Estrella 22-inch wheels finished in gloss black and even weirder tailpipes than the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition are also included in the package. As expected of Overfinch , customers can pick the parts on an individual basis too.All told, the upgrades featured on the Velar in the photo gallery total £18,000 in the United Kingdom. A fair chunk of money, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Overfinch can customize the Velar to a great extent, but how much depends on the depth of your pockets. With every commission, every last detail remains the customer’s choice.In its home market, the Velar starts at £45,135, two grand shy of the Land Rover Discovery. The D180 turbo diesel from the Ingenium family serves as the entry-level engine option, paired with the 8HP45. Six-cylinder powertrains level up to the 8HP70. For the time being, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition remains your only option with eight cylinders and 550 PS (542 horsepower).Those seeking more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the supercharged V8 shouldn’t look at the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, but the Range Rover Sport. For 600 ponies, Jaguar is much obliged to offer the XE SV Project 8 as long as you’re willing to pay upwards of £150,000.