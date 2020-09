Ram 1500 "Black Box" Is a Widebody Monster

This pixel painting showcases a totally different breed of truck, starting from the model used as a base. The vehicle appears to be the 1500 Classic Warlock, which can be considered a tribute to a 1970s model and whose front-end styling perhaps targets more traditional buyers.Then there's the digital customization treatment received by the bed wielder. So, while the TRX is the type of machine that can go fast regardless of the surface underneath it, this bad boy is pretty much addicted to smooth tarmac.The microscopic ground clearance of the Ram seems to come thanks to an air suspension, which would mean the one behind the wheel could always lift the vehicle. Even so, the gap between the wheels and those meaty overfenders probably wouldn't look all that appealing in such a scenario.Nevertheless, if we look at these super-sized wheels, with their massive centers and take the tiny-sidewall tires into account, it's clear that the truck wouldn't be too happy with getting off the road.Digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who has brought us this virtual build, decided to go with a murdered-out approach. So, not only is the generous real estate involving the body and the wheels covered in black, but the headlights and the taillights are also part of the job (not the extra lights sitting above the cabin, though).Speaking of the said lights, you can see these "in action" thanks to the second Instagram post below.