Ram 1500 "Black Box" Is a Widebody Monster

As is the case with other Hellcat-wielding vehicles, such as the Dodge Challenger, the Ram 1500 didn't have to wait for the arrival of the 700+ horsepower version to be cool. Nevertheless, now that the supercharged madness that is the 1500 TRX has landed, it's hard to take one’s mind off it. Well, the rendering that now sits on our screens might just help with that. 4 photos



Then there's the digital customization treatment received by the bed wielder. So, while the TRX is the type of machine that can go fast regardless of the surface underneath it, this bad boy is pretty much addicted to smooth tarmac.



The microscopic ground clearance of the



Nevertheless, if we look at these super-sized wheels, with their massive centers and take the tiny-sidewall tires into account, it's clear that the truck wouldn't be too happy with getting off the road.



Digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who has brought us this virtual build, decided to go with a murdered-out approach. So, not only is the generous real estate involving the body and the wheels covered in black, but the headlights and the taillights are also part of the job (not the extra lights sitting above the cabin, though).



Speaking of the said lights, you can see these "in action" thanks to the second Instagram post below.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalim Oozeear (@kalim_gh) on Sep 13, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

