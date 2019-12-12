Raine Electric Scooter, the Only Scooter You’ll Ever Want

A bold claim for a product that’s not even ready to ship. Raine just finished crowdfunding on Kickstarter for the Raine One and the Raine CyberScooter, a campaign that was so successful it raised over $430,000 when the goal was just of $50,000. Given their functional design, light weight and strong performance, no wonder.
Both models have the same basic features and rated performance, so we’ll discuss them both as one product. Speaking of which, Raine calls it the “the safest, smoothest, and most exhilarating electric scooter in the world,” made of durable but light materials, equipped with powerful features that render it reliable, fast and durable.
The Raine is designed to replace all other means of transportation and even your car, the latter being a goal that not many other products of the type would dare set. After all, a car is a car, and you can hardly replace it with something else – unless we’re taking about another, better car. This electric scooter would like to be considered for the job, at the very least.
Raine can reach speeds of 31 mph and comes with “Tesla-like” ABS braking system and poly-shock suspension, which means it offers smooth, safe rides. Braking and slowing down recharges the battery, so that you’re juicing up even when you’re on the go.
That includes nighttime. “See and be seen,” Raine says, so it fitted this electric scooter with programmable LED lights that offer you the chance to customize them to your liking, setting the brightness and color you want. An extra safety measure includes a built-in, retractable lock, because too many of us know that horrible feeling of having your e-scooter / bike stolen.
If you’re not ok with leaving it on the street, you can simply fold it and carry it with you. Raine folds easily and without compromise on strength, and is light enough to take with you, weighing 26 pounds. If you do decide to leave it out, you can get extra peace of mind through inter-connectivity: Raine has built-in GPS so you can pair it with a mobile app and be notified when it’s moved. In the eventuality that it’s stolen, you can track it online.
Fitted with a 500-watt hub motor powered by a 48-volt 500-600Wh lithium-ion battery, Raine promises a range of 25 miles on a single charge and enough power to climb hills with a 20 percent incline. The battery is fully charged in 5 hours, but you can get a half-charge in under 2 hours, which is good for a 12.5-mile range.
“Our mission is to go anywhere and have fun while you’re doing it,” the makers say. “With sustainable transport, saving energy and money – owning your journey and loving it.”
Raine estimates both editions of the Raine electric scooter will ship to non-backers for a list price of $1,500. For those who did pledge, an estimated delivery date is set for May 2020.
