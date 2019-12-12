autoevolution
 
When you have so many micromobility solutions available, it’s difficult to choose just one even when you know exactly what you want and what you can afford. Australian startup Raine would like a moment to say that it’s about to bring to market the only scooter you’ll ever want.

Raine Electric Scooter, the Only Scooter You’ll Ever Want

A bold claim for a product that’s not even ready to ship. Raine just finished crowdfunding on Kickstarter for the Raine One and the Raine CyberScooter, a campaign that was so successful it raised over $430,000 when the goal was just of $50,000. Given their functional design, light weight and strong performance, no wonder.

Both models have the same basic features and rated performance, so we’ll discuss them both as one product. Speaking of which, Raine calls it the “the safest, smoothest, and most exhilarating electric scooter in the world,” made of durable but light materials, equipped with powerful features that render it reliable, fast and durable.

The Raine is designed to replace all other means of transportation and even your car, the latter being a goal that not many other products of the type would dare set. After all, a car is a car, and you can hardly replace it with something else – unless we’re taking about another, better car. This electric scooter would like to be considered for the job, at the very least.

Raine can reach speeds of 31 mph and comes with “Tesla-like” ABS braking system and poly-shock suspension, which means it offers smooth, safe rides. Braking and slowing down recharges the battery, so that you’re juicing up even when you’re on the go.

The frame is constructed from carbon fiber and aircraft-grade aluminum, so it’s light but robust. The deck, which is wide enough to fit both feet and even a backpack or some type of carry-on, and can hold up to 264 pounds, is made of high-grip composite washable carbon. All-weather 10-inch tires prevent slipping while wet and guarantee a safe ride at all times.

That includes nighttime. “See and be seen,” Raine says, so it fitted this electric scooter with programmable LED lights that offer you the chance to customize them to your liking, setting the brightness and color you want. An extra safety measure includes a built-in, retractable lock, because too many of us know that horrible feeling of having your e-scooter / bike stolen.

If you’re not ok with leaving it on the street, you can simply fold it and carry it with you. Raine folds easily and without compromise on strength, and is light enough to take with you, weighing 26 pounds. If you do decide to leave it out, you can get extra peace of mind through inter-connectivity: Raine has built-in GPS so you can pair it with a mobile app and be notified when it’s moved. In the eventuality that it’s stolen, you can track it online.

Fitted with a 500-watt hub motor powered by a 48-volt 500-600Wh lithium-ion battery, Raine promises a range of 25 miles on a single charge and enough power to climb hills with a 20 percent incline. The battery is fully charged in 5 hours, but you can get a half-charge in under 2 hours, which is good for a 12.5-mile range.

Raine also comes with heated grips, and a 5.1-inch wide LED display panel that shows battery life and estimated travel range, in addition to current time and speed. All in all, the Raine electric scooter has everything you need to get where you need to be fast, safe and exactly the way you want to.

“Our mission is to go anywhere and have fun while you’re doing it,” the makers say. “With sustainable transport, saving energy and money – owning your journey and loving it.”

Raine estimates both editions of the Raine electric scooter will ship to non-backers for a list price of $1,500. For those who did pledge, an estimated delivery date is set for May 2020.

