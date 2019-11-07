SEAT eScooter Will Make Your City Rides Faster, Cheaper, Greener

5 Miami Authorities Ask That Scooters Be Removed from Streets Ahead of Dorian

Based on current offerings and concepts, the future of urban mobility will be shared, electric and diminutive in size. As cities become more crowded, our means of getting around them become smaller.







The SEAT eScooter will be entirely electric (as the name clearly suggests), and will be made available for both private individuals and sharing services. It is expected to hit the market in 2020, and will be the equivalent to a 125 cc model.



Choosing the Barcelona Smart City Expo World for the big unveil is not coincidence, either. Barcelona is one of the European cities with a very strong moped tradition and the largest number of motorcycles per capita, and one which is also struggling with high levels of congestion and pollution. Bringing an e-scooter here makes sense from all considerations.



Developed with Barcelona-based electric motorcycle maker Silence, the eScooter is part of the Volkswagen Group’s micromobility strategy, which also includes the



“The constant growth of large cities makes achieving efficient mobility one of the main challenges to overcome,” SEAT President Luca de Meo says in a statement. “Today we are taking a further step in our urban micromobility strategy by confirming the launch of the first eScooter in the history of the brand.”



