Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution

Squad stands for Solar quadricycle, a neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) that is fitted with solar panels on the roof and 2 small, portable, chargeable batteries for backup and extended range. It’s not exactly a car, but it’s not a scooter either, in that it can carry 2 people in the front and 2 children / elderly / disabled in the back, where legislation permits.
Sure, it looks like a golf cart and it’s probably almost as comfortable as one. Make no mistake, this is a very tiny vehicle, your eyes are not deceiving you. At the same time, though, it’s faster and more versatile than a golf cart, coming with a modular design and accessories that can make it ideal for daily commutes on all kinds of weather. At least, that’s what Squad Mobility boasts.
The idea behind Squad is that most European cities were not made for the kind of vehicular traffic they’re getting. Faced with long commutes, men and women are often discouraged from buying a scooter or any other urban mobility solution of the many available because they don’t offer protection from the elements. Squad aims to tackle this issue, while keeping production costs at a minimum.
“The Squad is conceived as an essential mobility solution, with state-of-the-art technology such as in-wheel motors and a solar panel. This combination will make the Squad accessible for a much larger group of users, without the hassle of maintenance,” Chris Klok, Chief of Design, says. “The strength of the concept is that we keep both efficiency and costs low, by focusing on bare essentials.”
Squad is a scooter for 2 that poses as a tiny car. As such, you don’t need a driver’s license to operate it, you can drive it on bicycle paths and never have to worry about parking tax, insurance fees and other costs associated with car maintenance. Being solar powered, you won’t have to worry about plugging it in, either: the makers guarantee it will charge both in the shade or on overcast days.
Solar power and battery combined offer a range of 120-130 km (74.5-80.1 miles). Speed for the model currently in production (expected to be delivered in 2021) is of 45 km/h (30 mph) tops, but an 80 km/h (50 mph) is considered, if interest in it warrants it. Add to this the fact that it doesn’t require a driving license and doesn’t come with city costs (parking fees, congestion tax, road tax), and you can see its potential appeal as both a viable personal mobility solution and a vehicle for sharing platforms.
“Squad is specifically designed for sharing and MaaS (Mobility as a Service) platforms for (sub)urban mobility,” the makers say. “Engineering of the Squad is focused on ruggedness, low maintenance and durability in urban use.”
Squad represents a 500% improvement on used space compared to an actual car. With a width of 1 meter, you can park 4 of them in the space you’d otherwise park 1 SUV, so it’s ideal for the crowded city environment. It’s tiny and light, but stable and sustainable, using recycled materials put together with great consideration to its carbon footprint.
On November 25, Squad Mobility started taking pre-orders for this solar-powered NEV. It retails for €5,750 (ex. VAT), with a fully refundable reserve of €500. The chargeable battery pack is an extra €1,450 – just in case you were thinking this offer sounded too good to be true.
