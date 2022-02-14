Raging Bull Disrupts Bike Race in California, Knocks Rider off His Bicycle

When cyclists signed up for this year’s Rock Cobbler bike race in California, they knew what they were getting into: “challenging routes with lots of dirt”, steep climbs, 5,500 ft-6,500 ft (1,524-1,980 m) of elevation gain, and temperatures of 84 degrees F (28.8 C). What they didn’t know was that they’ll also have run-ins with an angry bull on the trail.

