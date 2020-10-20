Quick Fix Prevents Android Auto From Playing Music in the Middle of the Night

Not a long time ago, a number of Android Auto users discovered a problem that certainly took them by surprise: the app started playing music at random hours, sometimes right in the middle of the night, all for no clear reason.
More specifically, what Android Auto was seemingly doing was re-launching the last music player that was used while driving and then resuming the playback from where it was left off.
Only that this happened at totally inappropriate hours in some cases, with one user explaining that the whole thing sometimes took place at 4 AM in the morning.
Google has recently confirmed that it’s investigating the problem, explaining that it needs more feedback from users to figure out what’s happening.
“We are currently investigating this issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” the company explained.
In the meantime, however, somebody has come up with an easy fix that seems to prevent Android Auto from launching a concert when you’re sleeping.
It all comes down to just one toggle. What you need to do is head over to the Connected Devices screen in the Settings menu and expand the Connection preferences and Driving mode. Tap the option that reads Turn on automatically and then set the toggle for When driving is detected to off.
For some reason, this prevents the music player from launching randomly, and this should also help block the unexpected music session that starts all of a sudden.
In the meantime, Google hasn’t provided any specifics as to when the fix could land, but a new Android Auto update is expected in a few weeks anyway.
