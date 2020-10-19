Google Trying to Figure Out Why Android Auto Starts Playing Music Randomly

Not a long time ago, users have started complaining about an Android Auto issue that’s certainly as unexpected as it is frustrating: the app starts playing music randomly, sometimes in the middle of the night, even if the phone is no longer connected to the head unit.
The whole thing was first reported in September, and several users confirmed that the media apps they used on Android Auto are silently launched on their phones and the music starts playing at high volume.
“At one point it blasted at 4 am with nobody being anywhere near the phone for it to start playing. I tried different music apps and Pandora, Spotify, and Google music all behave the same. This is a problem with both our Jeeps and with both our phones. This did not happen before, but has been happening about 6 months now with no fix,” one user explains.
As it turns out, this isn’t related to the media apps that you use behind the wheel, but to Android Auto itself, and the typical workarounds like clearing the cache and the data don’t seem to make any difference.
The culprit appears to be a recent Android Auto update, but again, it’s not clear if downgrading to a previous version of the app brings things back to normal.
The good news is that Google is already investigating what’s happening and is now reaching out to affected users for feedback. If you encountered the same problem, just head over to this link on Google’s forums to share your experience and help the company develop a fix.
“We are currently investigating this issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” Google said.
The latest Android Auto release is version 5.7, with a new update due in early November.
“At one point it blasted at 4 am with nobody being anywhere near the phone for it to start playing. I tried different music apps and Pandora, Spotify, and Google music all behave the same. This is a problem with both our Jeeps and with both our phones. This did not happen before, but has been happening about 6 months now with no fix,” one user explains.
As it turns out, this isn’t related to the media apps that you use behind the wheel, but to Android Auto itself, and the typical workarounds like clearing the cache and the data don’t seem to make any difference.
The culprit appears to be a recent Android Auto update, but again, it’s not clear if downgrading to a previous version of the app brings things back to normal.
The good news is that Google is already investigating what’s happening and is now reaching out to affected users for feedback. If you encountered the same problem, just head over to this link on Google’s forums to share your experience and help the company develop a fix.
“We are currently investigating this issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” Google said.
The latest Android Auto release is version 5.7, with a new update due in early November.