Google Prepares Android Auto for the Biggest Upgrade in a Long Time

Google has already announced earlier this year that it wants to open up Android Auto to new app categories, and now the company is making a major step in this regard.
This week, the search engine company officially released the very first open beta of Android for Cars App Library, essentially allowing any developer to create and test their apps for Android Auto.
For the typical end user, this doesn’t mean anything right now, but it’s a major step for the future of Android Auto, as very soon we should finally see new categories of apps going live in the Play Store.
For example, Google is already working with a series of early access partners, such as ChargePoint, SpotHero, and Sygic, to build apps that would take advantage of the new library, and the company explains that more tools offering navigation, parking, and electric vehicle charging features would soon see the daylight.
“We’ve been hard at work collaborating with our early access partners to test and refine the Android for Cars App Library. Today, we’re releasing the library into an open beta, for any developer to use. This means you’ll now be able to design, develop, and test your navigation, parking or charging app on Android Auto. We’re looking forward to enabling Google Play Store publishing for your beta apps in the coming months,” Eric Bahna, Product Manager, said this week.
“The design phase is the time to familiarize yourself with our design guidelines and app quality guidelines. Driver safety is core to our mission and we want to help you optimize your app for the car.”
When should we see the new Android Auto apps going live for users? Nobody knows for sure right now, as the library is still in beta at this point. Google says the whole thing is supposed to happen in the coming months, so expect more information and details based on the testing builds to surface rather sooner than later.
For the typical end user, this doesn’t mean anything right now, but it’s a major step for the future of Android Auto, as very soon we should finally see new categories of apps going live in the Play Store.
For example, Google is already working with a series of early access partners, such as ChargePoint, SpotHero, and Sygic, to build apps that would take advantage of the new library, and the company explains that more tools offering navigation, parking, and electric vehicle charging features would soon see the daylight.
“We’ve been hard at work collaborating with our early access partners to test and refine the Android for Cars App Library. Today, we’re releasing the library into an open beta, for any developer to use. This means you’ll now be able to design, develop, and test your navigation, parking or charging app on Android Auto. We’re looking forward to enabling Google Play Store publishing for your beta apps in the coming months,” Eric Bahna, Product Manager, said this week.
“The design phase is the time to familiarize yourself with our design guidelines and app quality guidelines. Driver safety is core to our mission and we want to help you optimize your app for the car.”
When should we see the new Android Auto apps going live for users? Nobody knows for sure right now, as the library is still in beta at this point. Google says the whole thing is supposed to happen in the coming months, so expect more information and details based on the testing builds to surface rather sooner than later.