Android Auto Suddenly Suffering from Amnesia, Forgetting Where Your Home Is

One of the best things about Android Auto is that it streamlines the behind-the-wheel navigation, as it saves the location of your home and office to provide you with a more straightforward experience when running the app.
But every once in a while, people come across various bugs that alter this purpose, and not a long time ago, users discovered that Android Auto suddenly experienced a memory loss.
The app no longer has the correct home address of these users, and instead of pointing them to the proper location, it just offers navigation directions to a random address.
In some cases, this location isn’t even in the same city, despite everything configured correctly, both in the Google app that powers the Google Assistant experience and Google Maps.
“The HOME location in Android auto always shows some incorrect address - I have no idea how it gets it or from where. My home address is set correctly in Google and shows correctly in Google maps on my phone. It's only in Android Auto that it shows with this weird address that is not even in the same town,” one user says on Google’s forums.
Users struggling with the problem claim the only way to deal with it is to manually provide the home address in Android Auto, as not even using voice commands seems to do the trick.
“My home address is correct there. That being said, when I go into my car, use Android Auto, the first home that comes up sends me to the wrong address. Even if I ask it using verbal commands to go home, it sends me to the wrong place. Basically, it sends me to the city I live in and not the address where I live in that city,” one user explains.
Google is yet to acknowledge the problem, so right now, there’s not much you can do to make Android Auto remember your correct home address.
