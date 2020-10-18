The Weird Case of Text Messaging Disabled on Android Auto

Olokun, the Gleaming Black Superyacht Darth Vader Would Love to Have

Needless to say, clearing the cache and removing the data of Android Auto and the messaging apps are workarounds that don’t make any difference. At this point, it’s still not clear if Google is working on a fix or not given the thread has already been locked. According to a discussion on the official Android Auto support forums, text messaging apps went missing after a new software version was installed, and right now, no workaround seems to exist.While I previously came across isolated reports in this regard, Google responded in the linked thread that it’s looking into the problem, with the company then asking for more feedback in order to figure out what’s going on. Oddly enough, the thread has then been locked, with no other users allowed to post.The topic starter explains that after a recent update, receiving text messages on Android Auto is no longer possible, no matter if they’re using Google or Samsung messaging apps.“I have a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt. When I first bought the car Android messages worked just fine. After a recent update of Android Auto or Android messages, I can't remember which I no longer have the option to send or receive texts from Android Auto. So I switched to Samsung messages and still I get no option to send or receive messages from Android Auto,” the user explains.In many cases, apps no longer being displayed on the home screen is caused by a bad configuration that can be easily fixed by choosing what items you want to see on Android Auto. This option is available under the Android Auto settings screen.However, the original poster claims that someone else with a Galaxy Note 9 was able to receive messages on Android Auto despite the icon for the messaging app still missing from the screen.Needless to say, clearing the cache and removing the data of Android Auto and the messaging apps are workarounds that don’t make any difference. At this point, it’s still not clear if Google is working on a fix or not given the thread has already been locked.