Purple Lamborghini Huracan Has Overlanding in Its Bones, You Won’t Believe Where It Lives

Remember that naughty Chevrolet Corvette C8 and its Vossen alloys that we showed you last week? The same set can no be found on another ride, a Lamborghini Huracan.
Due to its flashy nature, it may be hard to see anything else than that purple wrap, or what we suspect to be a wrap anyway. Nonetheless, it does sport other mods, including the aforementioned shoes, which can cost up to $12,000 for the complete set, in the highest diameter available, 24 inches.
With 48 finishes available for the S17-01 three-piece Y-spoke set, customization is definitely not an issue. In this case, it sports a two-tone design that combines black and silver. The Vossen center caps are the finishing touch, and the wheels were wrapped in sticky tires from Michelin for a well deserved premium.
Speaking of things that cost more, we have to mention the carbon fiber addons, front hood, and roof box. The latter was signed by 56 Nord and sits on a custom set of rails on top of the engine bay, improving the otherwise limited storage capacity of the Italian supercar.
Just by looking at the pictures of the custom Huracan shared on social media by Vossen, you might not be able to tell where it lives. But the devil lies in the rear license plate, as it is registered in Romania.
Like every other Huracan out there, it boasts a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, placed in the middle of the car. Depending on the configuration, it can be had in different outputs. In the Huracan STO, for instance, a variant that was pretty much developed at the track, it produces 631 hp and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque. This model has a 193 mph (310 kph) top speed, and can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.0 seconds.
With 48 finishes available for the S17-01 three-piece Y-spoke set, customization is definitely not an issue. In this case, it sports a two-tone design that combines black and silver. The Vossen center caps are the finishing touch, and the wheels were wrapped in sticky tires from Michelin for a well deserved premium.
Speaking of things that cost more, we have to mention the carbon fiber addons, front hood, and roof box. The latter was signed by 56 Nord and sits on a custom set of rails on top of the engine bay, improving the otherwise limited storage capacity of the Italian supercar.
Just by looking at the pictures of the custom Huracan shared on social media by Vossen, you might not be able to tell where it lives. But the devil lies in the rear license plate, as it is registered in Romania.
Like every other Huracan out there, it boasts a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, placed in the middle of the car. Depending on the configuration, it can be had in different outputs. In the Huracan STO, for instance, a variant that was pretty much developed at the track, it produces 631 hp and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque. This model has a 193 mph (310 kph) top speed, and can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.0 seconds.