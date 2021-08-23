SPOFEC Rolls-Royce Ghost by Novitec Is As Smooth as Butter on a Hot Pan

Vadolibero Domus R3 Bike Storage Solution Turns Your Steed Into a Work of Art

Giving a luxury sedan like the new-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost an aftermarket touch is tricky, and Mansory knows this all too well, as their take on it is anything but subtle. Novitec, on the other hand, has actually managed to brighten up the appeal of the car with their SPOFEC package. 16 photos



The car also features a stainless steel sport exhaust system with active flaps, and depending on what the customer wants, Novitec can Named after the Spirit of Ecstasy (SPOFEC) hood ornament, the tuner’s sub-brand has given the latest Ghost a carbon fiber makeover, with components made of the lightweight material being found on the outside. The luxury cruiser has larger air intakes up front, air outlets behind the front wheel arches, tailor-made rocker panels, and a few tweaks at the opposite end, including the new lip.Those wheels may look stock, but they’re actually the work of Vossen . The American company’s proposal is a set of twin-spoke alloys, with a polished silver finish on the pictured vehicle, 9.5x22 inches at the front and 10.5x22 inches at the rear. The wheels were shod in 265/35 front and 295/30 rear tires and fill out the arches quite fine, even with the new suspension module that lowers the ground clearance by around 40 mm (16 in) up to 140 kph (87 mph) and reverts to the standard level at higher speeds.For the new Ghost, Rolls-Royce has chosen a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12. It pumps out 571 PS (563/ 420) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, yet with Novitec’s N-Tronic module, which brings new mapping for the injection and ignition, and increases the boost pressure, it is even punchier. With this upgrade, the engine develops 685 PS (675 HP / 504 kW) and 958 Nm (707 lb-ft) of torque, dropping the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) by 0.1 seconds, to 4.5 seconds. Top speed remains limited to 250 kph (155 mph).The car also features a stainless steel sport exhaust system with active flaps, and depending on what the customer wants, Novitec can retrim the interior in a wide number of shades, with contrast stitching and piping.

