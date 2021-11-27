Psyche Mission Going After Metal Planetary Cores, Cool Blue Light Is What Makes It Go

For ages science fiction writers have been talking about a future when humanity will be the master of the solar system, reaching far and wide in its quest for raw materials. Not quite a Kardashev Type III civilization, but one that can clearly mine the rocks that inhabit this part of space.
NASA and other space agencies have only begun looking at off-world mining as the perfect solution for the sustainability of daring pushes to conquer the solar system. Several missions are being planned to test in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) techniques and hardware on the Moon and even Mars.
But before we get to do that, we have to understand the place we live in, and for that to happen further studies into how planets are formed, for instance, need to be conducted. And there’s one mission that could do all that by peering at something that looks like the metallic core of an early planet.
Psyche is how the mission is called, and its target is a “unique metal asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter” that wears the same name. The mission is an orbiter scheduled to launch on August 1, 2022, and handled by Arizona State University and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Making it go will be a so-called solar electric propulsion system. That involves large solar arrays to turn sunlight into electricity and help power the spacecraft's thrusters, but also xenon, a neutral gas also used in vehicle headlights and plasma TVs, as a propellant.
The technology is the same one Maxar has been tapped to develop for the Gateway space station that will orbit the Moon, hence the same working principle. Solar light is collected, the light’s voltage is boosted and, through a “complicated electromagnetic process,” xenon is transformed into ions that shoot out the thrusters.
When fully ready to travel through space, meaning free from Earth’s pull and with the propulsions system all fired up, Psyche will eventually reach a top speed of 124,000 miles per hour (200,000 kilometers per hour), relative to the planet it departed from.
And last but not least, as a cool aura to the whole thing, the spacecraft will be shooting blue beams of ionized xenon out its rear.
The Psyche asteroid the mission is targeting is one of the first ones to have been discovered by our species. In fact, it’s the 16th asteroid we ever became aware of, and that happened in 1852 when Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis stumbled upon it.
The thing has a diameter of 140 miles (226 km), and a surface area of 64,000 square miles (165,000 square km). It is, in the scientists’ view, akin to an exposed nickel-iron planet core, ”one of the building blocks of our solar system,” and something all terrestrial planets are likely to have deep down in their guts.
Once there, Psyche will spend almost two years in orbit around… Psyche, mapping and studying its properties. The stated goals of the mission are rather technical, and can be studied here, but they essentially boil down to a better understanding of our solar systems, how planets form, and what hides at their core.
The success of the mission might also open the doors to more efficient means of propulsion and better instruments, which in turn could accelerate our expansion into neighboring space, and tighten our grip on it and its resources.
