Prodrive's Renault Megane RX Is a Rallycross Supercar

So far, the new Renault Megane hasn't managed to look as obscenely cool as its predecessor. However, Prodrive has fixed that with a carbon-clad rallycross monster of a car.





Former Free Skiing World Champion



