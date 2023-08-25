ProCharger Claims Its C8 Chevy Corvette Convertible Systems and Kits Reach 1,000+ HP

Kansas City, Missouri-based ProCharger Superchargers have worked hard for over two years (of engineering, testing, and refinement) to achieve some of the best C8 Corvette HTC designs out there.
Just in case anyone needs a reminder about who is and what ProCharger means for the tuning world, their specific C8 Corvette applications include the "world's highest HP supercharged C8" with 881 horsepower and stock LT2, driven on pump gas with a methanol kit. They also own the "world's fastest supercharged C8," which ran a 10.1s ET at 139 mph (224 kph).
Sure, that was based on the C8 Stingray, and now the company has to kick off research and development all over again to play with the 670-hp Z06 and the 655-hp eAWD, electrified E-Ray. But, in the meantime, everyone knows that Chevrolet is diligently working on even more robust applications, such as the rumored 850-hp ZR1 and the hypercar-class 1,000-hp Zora. So, how can the tuning world keep up with this?
Simple, as ProCharger reveals. The company wants us to meet their ProCharged C8 Convertible (HTC) design, more precisely dubbed as the Corvette C8 Hard Top Convertible (HTC) Stage II System. It rocks 7.5 psi of boost and achieves 725+ HP on premium pump gas – and "the proven calibration drives just like the car rolled out of the factory, but with quite a bit more" 'giddy up' so you know that something's amiss. Additionally, I don't think they just adapted the stuff from the C8 coupe.
"To fit the convertible, with its ultra-tight engine bay, ProCharger engineers had to start from a clean slate for the head unit location, drive system, and intake manifold," so now they're proud like they produced artwork, not just something that matches the ProCharger C8 coupe system. The key features include a full billet intake manifold, a high-efficiency dual-pass air-to-water intercooler, and a self-bleeding intercooler water circuit.
The company is also proud of a few other aspects – such as the fact they retained the factory engine cover and that golf clubs still fit in the trunk. But, above all, they also tout the possibility of additional specialty Tuner Kits that "can easily hit 1000+ HP!" ProCharger is also valiant in claiming that their Stage II HTC offering is "not a one size fits all." Instead, the company accommodates options for virtually everyone – garage-installed DIY kits, 100% ready-to-bolt-on solutions, complete systems for stock cars, and also the choice for "those that want to set track records."
As such, the Tuner Kits options can accommodate E85, methanol systems, and even some "internal engine mods, like camshafts or rods and piston upgrades." The secret behind all the oomph is simple – ProCharger has unique supercharged C8 Corvette PCM calibration – their custom operating system (OS) has full control over the PCM, "allowing engineers/calibrators to write new tables, add features, and add safety functions specific to forced induction for both the engine and the transmission, none of which are present in the stock C8 PCM."
