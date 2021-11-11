ProCharger C8 Chevy Corvette Kit Gives Stingray 675+ HP For Z06 Bragging Rights

The Whale Trailer Cabin Is All About Modularity and Comfort for the Modern Nomad

More than a year after the development and testing process started, ProCharger Superchargers, one of the aftermarket industry's leading forced induction providers, is finally done with its C8 Corvette Stingray supercharger kit. While it doesn’t come with outrageous power levels, the new HO Intercooled Tuner Kit Plus (P-1SC-1) is now shipping with DIY bolt-on (no permanent modifications) ease of installation.And, more importantly, it manages to deliver both the supercharger whine and a Z06-rivaling 675+ horsepower without the long waiting time. Sure, ProCharger says the first-round shipments have already been claimed, but the company has already opened up reservations for round two.As for the kit itself, the aftermarket specialist promises gains of over 180 horsepower at just 6.5 psi of boost on premium pump gas. With it, the C8 Corvette Stingray should be capable of lowering the naught to 60 mph (96 kph) time by 0.3 seconds, and more importantly – reach an additional enhancement of the quarter-mile trap speed of 8 mph/13 kph.The company promises, above all, reliability no matter the abuse – as their development Corvettes “were punished on both the dragstrip and road course, to ensure this system would deliver results no matter where a customer is located.” By the way, that includes shows and fan events, where proud C8 owners can also brag about the looks thanks to the option of adding one of the “hand-laid” carbon fiber packages.That’s not all, of course, because ProCharger also hints that its engineers are now hard at work to prepare for the arrival of Stage II kits with support for over 1,000 horsepower.