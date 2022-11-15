Pristine 1982 Honda CBX Super Sport Has 16K Miles and Six-Into-Six Aftermarket Pipework

We absolutely dig the organ-esque look of those exhaust mufflers flanking the rear wheel.
Hailing from the model’s final year in production, this 1982 Honda CBX Super Sport comes with an aftermarket six-into-six exhaust and just under 16k miles (25,500 km) on the clock. It got purchased by the current owner in 2020 after spending 12 years in storage, and what came next was a partial, yet highly comprehensive refurbishment.
As part of the overhaul process, the motorcycle was treated to a new AC generator, modern spark plugs, and replacement oil cooler lines. Its valve cover gasket, grommets, and both sprockets have all been swapped with fresher items, while the two-up saddle was reupholstered in black vinyl.
Kenda’s RetroActiv rubber embraces the sport-tourer's Comstar wheels at both ends, and the brakes feature youthful hoses, calipers, and master cylinders. In addition, the CBX saw its air-adjustable forks rebuilt using new tubes and seals, subsequently receiving a carb makeover and valve adjustment to round everything out.
Powering Honda’s relic is a beastly 1,047cc inline-six mill with 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin inhalers and 24 valves actuated by dual overhead cams. This air-cooled juggernaut has 98 ponies and 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) of crank-measured twist to play with, spinning the rear 18-inch hoop via a five-speed gearbox and a chain final drive.
When it makes contact with the asphalt, the engine’s force enables its bearer to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 4.6 seconds. Top speed is generously rated at 135 mph (217 kph), while stopping power originates from ventilated 276 mm (10.9-inch) discs up front and a 296 mm (11.7-inch) module out back.
This ‘82 MY CBX Super Sport will soon be changing hands at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, but don’t get too excited unless you’re prepared to venture into five-digit territory! One would need about fourteen grand in order to surpass the highest bid at this time, and the auctioning deadline will be upon us on Saturday, November 19.
